News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Wheeler statement about Shell ethylene cracker plant tour in Monaca, Pennsylvania, with President Trump

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Monaca, Pa. (August 13, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler traveled to Monaca with President Donald Trump to visit the Pennsylvania Shell ethylene cracker plant. President Trump, Administrator Wheeler, and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry will tour the soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, which currently has on site 4,500 construction workers and will employ 600 permanent employees once operational. Following the tour, President Trump will give remarks touting this administration’s economic accomplishments and support for America’s expanding domestic manufacturing and energy production.

“President Trump has led an economic revival in Pennsylvania, and I was glad to join him to see that progress firsthand at the new Shell ethylene cracker plant. The president’s policies are unleashing America’s abundant energy resources and creating new jobs, new products, and new hope here in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said Administrator Wheeler. “This facility will use American natural gas, which is obtained in the most environmentally conscious way, to produce American-made plastics, instead of relying on imports from China and others, which has a far greater impact on the environment. EPA’s regulatory reforms, particularly our recent proposal to improve the Section 401 certification process, will accelerate the construction of more energy infrastructure projects that will strengthen our nation for decades to come.”

For more information on the president’s trip to Pennsylvania, please visit www.whitehouse.gov