EPA agreement with Kennedy Center protects water quality of Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay

August 13, 2021

Contact Information US EPA Region 3 Press Office ( R3press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA – (August 13, 2021) – The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. has settled alleged Clean Water Act violations at its facility in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

The Kennedy Center, located at 2700 F St NW, has a Clean Water Act permit regulating its discharges of condenser cooling water from the facility’s air conditioning system into the Potomac River, which is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

This settlement addresses alleged violations of temperature and pH discharge permit limits required under the Kennedy Center’s Clean Water Act permit. EPA also cited the Kennedy Center for failing to timely submit monitoring reports and failing to submit pH influent data. Additionally, the agreement addresses alleged violations identified by the District of Columbia’s Department of Energy and Environment during a prior inspection of the facility.

As part of the settlement, the Kennedy Center is required to submit a compliance implementation plan. The Kennedy Center has certified that it is now in compliance with permit requirements.

This agreement is part of EPA’s National Compliance Initiative: Reducing Significant Non-Compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permits. For more information about the Clean Water Act permit program, visit www.epa.gov/npdes.