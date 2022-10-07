EPA aims to reduce lead exposure with free Lead-Safe Renovation Training for Billings-area contractors on October 17-18

October 7, 2022

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

BILLINGS – As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing environmental justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is targeting its Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) initiative to raise awareness about childhood lead exposure and protect communities in Montana. The next opportunity is scheduled for Billings, Montana, on October 17-18 with two free EPA Lead-Safe Certification for Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Training Courses offered to renovation contractors.

"EPA is committed to reducing lead exposure using all available programs, resources, and tools with our partners in Montana’s public health agencies and business community," said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. "This EPA training will reduce childhood lead exposure in communities across the Billings area by enhancing local expertise and capacity to deliver lead-safe work practices during renovation and repair work. This means safer homes, schools and buildings where lead-based paint is a concern."

October is Children’s Health Month and the last week of October is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. The agency is hosting a variety of events and outreach focused on reducing lead exposure. This includes efforts to increase consumer awareness and demand for lead-safe work practices and the pool of RRP-certified contractors in communities across the United States and its territories.

WHAT:

8-hour Initial Lead-Safe Renovator Certification Trainings for Billings-area contractors

Note: The individual free training sessions will cover the same content, there is no need to sign up for both sessions. Sign-up soon because seats are limited, and this free training certification opportunity normally costs $275.

Register:

Sign up for October 17: (www.bit.ly/BillingsRRPOct17)

Sign up for October 18: (www.bit.ly/BillingsRRPOct18)

WHERE:

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 27 N 27th Street, Billings, Montana, 59101

WHEN:

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Background

Many homes, apartments and child-care facilities built before 1978 contain lead-based paint. When disturbed, lead-based paint can release toxic lead dust and cause lead exposure, which is particularly harmful to children. While lead is dangerous to all children, lead exposure disproportionately impacts low-income families and their communities, making the free EPA trainings an important step toward achieving environmental justice. EPA conducts inspections and evaluates compliance with the RRP rule requirements to address to identify and address lead exposure risks that occur in communities across the nation.

EPA is also hosting an online, one-hour presentation focused on an overview of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule on October 26. Register here.

More details on the full suite of EPA National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week resources and activities.

More on the National Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) Initiative.