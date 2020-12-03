News Releases from Region 03

EPA, Alliant Techsystems Operations settle hazardous waste violations at Elkton, Maryland facility

PHILADELPHIA (Dec. 3, 2020) – Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC has agreed to pay a $36,920 penalty to settle alleged violations of federal and Maryland hazardous waste regulations at its Elkton, Maryland, manufacturing plant. This facility manufactures solid rocket fuel and propellant tubes for aerospace and military purposes.

EPA cited Alliant for violating the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and related Maryland regulations on the treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste. RCRA is designed to protect public health and the environment, and avoid long and extensive cleanups, by requiring the safe, environmentally sound storage and disposal of hazardous waste.

Alliant allegedly violated federal and state rules on storage of hazardous waste including contaminated propellant, paint booth waste, and mercury-containing lamps. EPA alleged the following violations:

Failing to comply with safeguards related to its onsite burn pad, storage buildings, and training requirements;

Failing to properly label, date and keep closed containers of hazardous and universal waste; and

Failing to obtain the final signed document related to a shipment of hazardous waste.

The settlement reflects the company’s compliance efforts, and its cooperation with EPA. As part of the settlement, Alliant has not admitted liability for the alleged violations, but has certified its compliance with applicable RCRA requirements.

For more information about EPA’s hazardous waste program, visit https://www.epa.gov/hw