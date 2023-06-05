EPA and Congressional officials encourage grant applications for zero emission school buses

June 5, 2023

Contact Information Marisa Lubeck ( lubeck.marisa@epa.gov

Community Bulletin

On June 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Representative Brittany Pettersen and Representative Joe Neguse will host a virtual information session about regional grant opportunities through the EPA Clean School Bus Program.

The EPA is accepting applications for this annual competitive grant program through August 22. The Clean School Bus Program encourages public school districts, Tribal applicants and other interested parties to apply for funds for zero emission and clean school buses. This year, the EPA anticipates awarding about $400 million in grants nationally, with $27,740,200 allocated for Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

Who:

KC Becker, EPA Regional Administrator

U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen, Colorado

U.S. Representative Joe Neguse, Colorado

EPA Air Division staff

What:

This webinar is open to anyone across the country but will focus on EPA’s Region 8 states: Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Elected officials will highlight the benefits of transitioning to clean buses. EPA Clean School Bus Program staff will discuss details of the 2023 Notice of Funding Opportunity, including eligible applicants, prioritization criteria and how to apply.

When:

Wednesday, June 14, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. MST

Where:

This virtual webinar will be held via Zoom. Please pre-register for the webinar.