EPA and DOE Announce 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winner

PHILDELPHIA (May 26, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy announced the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States. The state of Delaware has one winner, Energize Delaware. “We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for businesses and customers.” For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Here is the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winner in Delaware: -- Energize Delaware, Dover, Delaware - Energize Delaware surpassed its previous record by completing more than 1,000 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® projects, increasing energy savings by 10% over 2021, and launching a YouTube channel about energy efficiency. For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit www.energystar.gov and its impact on states, visit www.energystar.gov/statefacts