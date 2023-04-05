EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in District of Columbia

April 5, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring nine ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in the District of Columbia are taking action:

BOMA International: A trade association for commercial real estate professionals, maintained its leadership in promoting ENERGY STAR resources to the real estate industry and developed new initiatives to help members meet sustainability objectives and decarbonization goals.

DC Sustainable Energy Utility: An energy efficiency and renewable energy programs implementor, initiated multiple innovative strategies and programs incorporating ENERGY STAR to help residents experiencing low incomes save energy.

Delmarva Power & Light (DPL): An electricity and natural gas company, supported and promoted ENERGY STAR initiatives across multiple program areas, increasing total energy savings to more than 780,000 megawatt hours.

Fannie Mae: A federally sponsored financial institution for multifamily housing, continued to expand on its green financing programs using ENERGY STAR® tools and resources, raising awareness of the benefits of benchmarking and certification in the multifamily housing market and reaching thousands of owners and tenants.

Institute for Market Transformation: A national nonprofit organization, expanded its engagement with the ENERGY STAR program and the commercial real estate industry to advance high performing buildings.

Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) An electric utility, continued to offer ENERGY STAR initiatives across multiple program areas, reducing energy output by more than 3 million megawatt hours.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States: An organization which represents producers and marketers of distilled spirits, worked in partnership with ENERGY STAR to promote an energy efficiency guide for distilleries and the development of an energy benchmarking tool for the industry.

The Portland Cement Association: An organization serving America’s cement manufacturers, provided pivotal leadership within the cement industry by ensuring energy efficiency is represented as a key decarbonization pathway and promoting activities.

Urban Land Institute: A real estate industry group, promoted the use of ENERGY STAR tools and resources through its robust network of real estate partners, driving program participation and best practices in energy management, and developed its decarbonization strategy to help advance the industry.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.