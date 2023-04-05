EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Virginia

April 5, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring nine ENERGY STAR partners in Virginia for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Virginia are taking action:

Dominion Energy (Richmond, Virginia), a power and energy company, successfully implemented a retail program, an online marketplace, and a multi-media outreach campaign that collectively resulted in over 3.6 million ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs sold and more than 15,000 residential customer rebates on ENERGY STAR certified appliances.

Dominion Energy Ohio (Richmond, Virginia), a natural gas company, leveraged the ENERGY STAR® brand to complete 4,155 energy assessments and install 3,240 home performance projects.

Fairfax County Public Schools (Falls Church, Virginia), a school district in Virginia, achieved recognition as an ENERGY STAR Certification Nation Executive Member by earning the ENERGY STAR® for 61 schools in 2022 and saving more than 21% in energy use and $65 million since 2014 and more than $10 million in annual energy costs, as well as avoiding more than 33,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Home Energy Medics, LLC. (Arlington, Virginia), a home performance company, fine-tuned its training and quality assurance protocols to achieve greater energy efficiency for its customers through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program, reducing energy bills by as much as 50%.

Loudoun County Public Schools (Ashburn, Virginia), a school district in Virginia, achieved recognition as an ENERGY STAR Certification Nation Premier member by earning the ENERGY STAR for 26 schools in 2022 and saving more than $7.2 million in utility costs in 2022.

Main Street Homes (Midlothian, Virginia), a local home builder, built over 300 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 2,100 since 2001, and hosted a new home orientation for each homebuyer before closing on their new home to explain their home’s systems and ENERGY STAR features and benefits.

Park Hotels & Resorts (Tysons, Virginia), a lodging real estate investment trust, achieved significant energy efficiency improvements over the past year by incorporating ENERGY STAR benchmarking and performance metrics, and earned ENERGY STAR certification for five hotels, representing more than 4.5 million square feet of space.

PEG, LLC (FAIRFAX, Virginia) , a home energy rating and HVAC design engineering company, certified 7,500 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2022, and expanded participation in ENERGY STAR with both existing and new builder partners.

Washington Gas (Springfield, Virginia), a natural gas utility, collaborated with other utilities participating in the EmPower Maryland program to save residential customers more than 140,000 therms and commercial customers more than 260,000 therms with ENERGY STAR certified products.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.