EPA and DOE Honor Appalachian Power Company in Charleston, West Virginia, as 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

April 5, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring Appalachian Power Company in Charleston, West Virginia as an ENERGY STAR partner of the year for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Appalachian Power Company (Charleston, West Virginia), an electric utility, helped customers save more than 14 million kilowatt hours (kWh) through its efficient products program, which provided incentives on a wide array of ENERGY STAR certified products and resulted in the sale of more than 3,000 ENERGY STAR certified appliances and 92,000 weather stripping and insulation products.

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.