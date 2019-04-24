News Releases from Region 05

EPA and federal partners seek public input on draft GLRI Action Plan III

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (April 24, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its federal partners are seeking additional input from the public on developing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Action Plan III. The plan will outline priorities and goals for the GLRI for the years 2020-2024. Input will be received until May 24, 2019.

Last summer, EPA received input on priorities for Action Plan III through six public engagement sessions convened across the Great Lakes basin. Feedback was received from the general public and representatives of agriculture, industry, academia, local government, non-profits, and metropolitan planning organizations. EPA also consulted with the Great Lakes states and tribes throughout the draft plan’s development.

The draft plan and a link to provide input are available at: https://www.glri.us/action-plan-3