EPA and Federal Partners Seek Public Input on Great Lakes Action Plan

April 10, 2024

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (April 10, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its federal partners are seeking input from the public on the draft Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan IV. The plan outlines the goals and objectives of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for the years 2025 to 2029. Input will be accepted until May 24.

“Great Lakes communities and ecosystems face many challenges, but our strong partnerships and extensive community input help us overcome them,” said Debra Shore, EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager. “I encourage Great Lakes residents to keep sharing their views. Together, we'll shape restoration efforts for years to come.”

Last summer, the EPA and its federal partners received more than 3,500 suggestions from the public on priorities for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan IV through five public engagement sessions across the Great Lakes basin and two virtual engagement sessions. The EPA also consulted with the Great Lakes states and Tribes throughout the plan’s development.

The draft plan and means to provide input are available at: https://glri.us/action-plan.

Additional Background

Since 2010, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has funded more than 7,500 restoration and protection projects totaling more than $3.7 billion to target the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward long-term goals. Action Plan III was published in 2019 to guide restoration and protection through 2024. Action Plan IV will cover 2025 through 2029.

Read more about the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Sign up for the Great Lakes News email list to get information about funding opportunities to support Great Lakes environmental work and get updates about Great Lakes environmental projects.