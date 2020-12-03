News Releases from Headquarters

EPA and Girl Scouts Hold Virtual Events to Inspire Next Generation of Environmental Leaders

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (December 3, 2020) — Today, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is partnering with the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to host two virtual events to inspire the next generation of environmental leaders. These national events will educate, inspire, and enable girls to directly engage with EPA scientists who are tackling today’s environmental issues.

“I am excited to partner with the Girl Scouts on today’s virtual event featuring EPA scientists,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “As an Eagle Scout myself, I know that being in Girl Scout builds leadership skills, helps develop a lifelong love for the environment, and prepares the next generation to solve future environmental problems.”

“We are excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the EPA with two live interactive broadcasts that will inspire the next generation of women scientists and engineers. These events will feature three EPA women scientists who are on the front lines of protecting human health and the environment. Through our girl-centered programming, Girl Scouts is continuing to build the transformational female leaders of the future and showing girls the power they have to change the world,” said Girl Scouts of the USA Interim CEO Judith Batty.

EPA and GSUSA share a deep commitment to protecting our environment and ensuring that girls have access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math information (STEM). Today’s events will feature a panel with three environmental scientists from EPA’s Office of Research and Development. Event attendees will hear directly from these accomplished women about how they got their start in the environmental field and how their research contributes to understanding and addressing some of the most pressing environmental issues. They will share what they do at EPA, why it’s important, and how event attendees can help protect the environment. As a special way to celebrate EPA’s 50th anniversary, those who watch this event (either live or recorded) will have an opportunity to receive a free, co-branded EPA and GSUSA patch. The patch is available to both Girl Scouts members and those who are not members.

Today’s free, virtual events are separated by age group for grades K-5 and grades 6-12.

To register for the K-5 event, visit: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1403255&tp_key=fea4c86693.

To register for the 6-12 event, visit: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1403256&tp_key=e5dd804af7.