EPA and Illinois Propose Chicago Area Now Meets 2008 Federal Air Quality Standard for Ozone, An Important Step Toward Reducing Health Impacts from Air Pollution

March 10, 2022

CHICAGO (March 10, 2022) --Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposal to formally redesignate the Illinois portion of the Chicago area to attainment of the 2008 National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone. Air monitoring data from 2019 through 2021 show the area now meets the national standard set in 2008 to protect public health. The area continues to exceed health-based ozone standards set in 2015.

“People in the Chicago area are breathing cleaner, healthier air due to EPA’s partnership with the state of Illinois,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Reducing ozone pollution in the air is especially helpful for vulnerable populations.”

EPA worked collaboratively with Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin to develop strategies for attaining the ozone standard in the Chicago area, which consists of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties and portions of Grundy and Kendall counties in Illinois as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and a portion of Kenosha County in Wisconsin. EPA is proposing to redesignate the Illinois portion of the Chicago area to attainment and proposing to approve Illinois’ maintenance plan to ensure that the area will continue to meet the 2008 ozone standard of 75 parts per billion through 2035. EPA will be accepting comments on this proposal through April 11, 2022.

Ground-level ozone is not emitted directly into the air but is formed when nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) react in the presence of sunlight. Emissions from industrial facilities and electric utilities, motor vehicle exhaust, gasoline vapors, and chemical solvents are some of the major sources of NOx and VOCs. Reducing ozone will help people to experience fewer health problems including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion. Less ground-level ozone will also help to avoid worsening conditions such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma, and it will help to avoid reducing lung function or inflaming the linings of the lungs. Children will especially benefit from reduced exposure to ozone because their lungs are still developing.

The improvement in air quality is due to state and EPA programs to reduce NOx and VOC emissions. These control measures include more protective vehicle emissions standards, nonroad engine emissions standards, and programs to reduce emissions from power plants. Nationally, average concentrations of ozone decreased 20% from 2000 to 2020. All other air pollutants regulated under NAAQS – carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter and ozone – have also significantly decreased thanks to the various air quality management and control strategies developed and implemented at the local, state, regional, and national level.

On February 7, 2022, EPA published a proposal to redesignate the Wisconsin portion of the Chicago area for the 2008 ozone standard, and on March 3, 2022, EPA published a proposal to redesignate the Indiana portion of the Chicago area for the 2008 ozone standard.

In 2015, EPA revised the NAAQS for ground-level ozone by strengthening the standard to the level of 70 ppb. The Illinois portion of the Chicago area continues to be designated as nonattainment for the more stringent 2015 ozone standard. EPA continues to work with state partners on strategies for attaining all health-based air quality standards.

For more information about NAAQS: https://www.epa.gov/naaqs

For information about air quality in your area: https://www.airnow.gov

For information about air quality trends: https://www.epa.gov/air-trends