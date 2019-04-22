News Releases from Region 04

EPA and Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program Recognize Earth Day in Stuart, Fla.

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

Stuart, Fla. (April 22, 2019) - On Wednesday, April 24, EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker, Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program Executive Director Duane De Freese and the Florida Oceanographic Society will mark the observance of Earth Day, by planting seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon Estuary to help improve water quality and habitat. The Florida Oceanographic Society will also lead a tour of the seagrass nursery. EPA will lead a question and answer session after the seagrass planting activity.

WHAT: Indian River Lagoon Seagrass Restoration Project

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Florida Oceanographic Society

890 Northeast Ocean Blvd.

Stuart, Fla.

WHO: Mary S. Walker, EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator

Duane De Freese, Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program Executive Director

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

To learn more about the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, visit: http://www.irlcouncil.com/



To learn more about the National Estuary Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/nep