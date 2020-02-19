News Releases from Region 05

EPA and Regal Beloit America reach agreement to resolve air violations at Wausau, Wisconsin facility

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 3123535069

CHICAGO (February 19, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Regal Beloit America in Wausau, Wisconsin, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act’s recordkeeping requirements. The company agreed to pay a $103,000 civil penalty and to upgrade equipment at its motor and generator manufacturing operation at 100 E. Randolph St.

“EPA is pleased to have reached an agreement with the company which includes a supplemental environmental project to help improve air quality in Wausau,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede.

Following an inspection of the facility, EPA alleged the company had violated the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants by failing to document its compliance with emission limits for mercury and carbon monoxide.

As part of a supplemental project to protect public health and reduce air pollution in Wausau, the company will also purchase new welding torches costing about $14,000 that will help reduce emissions of heavy metals and particulate matter.

For more information about the Clean Air Act: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview