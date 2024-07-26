EPA and U.S. Army Announce Joint Sampling Project to Identify PFAS Contamination Near Army Installations

Joint effort to identify PFAS releases near Army installations builds on critical actions EPA is taking to protect public health from harmful “forever chemicals”

July 26, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, July 26, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army announced today a joint project to conduct sampling and testing of private drinking water wells located near Army installations for the presence of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This effort will inform Army remedial actions if results indicate that PFAS is found in drinking water, because PFAS contamination has spread and may potentially be impacting the drinking water wells of nearby residents.

The joint EPA-Army sampling and testing project, which is being implemented nationally, has identified a priority list of nine installations out of 235 locations. As initial work is completed, EPA and the Army will evaluate additional installations for expansion of the pilot. EPA and the Army are working in partnership to identify next steps to ensure the public remains safe from exposure to PFAS potentially originating from these installations. This initial joint program is another step in EPA’s efforts to protect people from the health risks posed by exposure to “forever chemicals” in communities across the country.

The installations scheduled for sampling under the program are:

Fort Novosel (Alabama)

Fort Hunter Liggett – Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (California)

Fort Stewart (Georgia)

Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield (Georgia)

Blue Grass Army Depot (Kentucky)

Fort Campbell (Kentucky & Tennessee)

Fort Liberty (North Carolina)

Fort Sill (Oklahoma)

McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (Oklahoma)

“PFAS pose significant risks to drinking water supplies and public health, which is why the EPA and the Army are testing water from wells in communities near Army installations to determine if these dangerous forever chemicals are polluting drinking water,” said David M. Uhlmann, EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Members of the military, their families, and surrounding communities deserve access to clean, safe drinking water. EPA welcomes the opportunity to share our expertise and work with the Army on this important project, which will help advance EPA’s PFAS National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative.”

“The Army commenced a comprehensive program in 2017 to identify potential PFAS releases at hundreds of Army and Army National Guard installations across the country. These initial investigations, completed by the Army in 2023, were instrumental in narrowing the focus to 235 locations where we will proceed with more in-depth investigations.” said Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment. “For the nine installations that are part of our joint pilot program with EPA, the Army has already begun more in-depth investigations. The Army welcomes EPA’s collaboration as it continues to evaluate whether PFAS from past Army activities has impacted our neighboring communities and if so, takes steps to mitigate those impacts.”

If the sampling indicates that PFAS is present in groundwater or drinking water above the new Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) established by EPA, then the Army will work with EPA and state regulators to assess what additional actions are necessary to mitigate exposure.

PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS are being found worldwide. PFAS have been found in groundwater and soil at many federal facilities, including at military sites. The Army has used PFAS in various operations, including in foam to extinguish fires.

EPA and the Army will share information and update both EPA’s and DoD’s PFAS websites as information becomes available. For more information about PFAS, please visit EPA’s or DoD’s PFAS websites. Please visit EPA’s National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative website: Addressing Exposure to PFAS to learn more about EPA’s PFAS enforcement. Residents with concerns about PFAS in drinking water can also consult EPA’s guidance on the use of home filters to reduce PFAS levels.

Biden-⁠Harris Administration Takes Critical Action to Protect Communities from PFAS

In addition to efforts across the government, EPA has taken action under the agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap to control PFAS at its sources, hold polluters accountable, ensure science-based decision making, advance environmental justice, and address the impacts on disadvantaged communities. Since launching the Roadmap in 2021, EPA has taken a suite of actions to protect communities from exposure to “forever chemicals” including: