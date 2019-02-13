News Releases from Region 02

EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Pete Lopez and EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) Assistant Administrator Susan Bodine will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez;

EPA OECA Assistant Administrator Susan Bodine

WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference – This event is open to the public and press.

IN PERSON: EPA Region 2 - 290 Broadway, Room 27A, New York, NY 10007

*Please allow 20-30 minutes for building security procedures, which are similar to an airport’s.

CALL IN: Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 819-8005. Conference ID: 4986239

WHEN: Thursday, February 14 from 11:00-11:45 am EST

NOTE: Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live

