News Releases from Region 06

EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

(DALLAS – Feb. 13, 2019) Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Anne Idsal will unveil the agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring PFAS in the environment and expanding our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Anne Idsal

WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference

WHERE: EPA Region 6

1455 Ross Ave.

Dallas, TX 75202

WHEN: Thursday, February 14

10 am CST

The event will be open to the public and press.

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 8 am CST press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to R6Press@epa.gov for additional details.

# # #