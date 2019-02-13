News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (February 13, 2019) – Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp and EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Anna Wildeman will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.



WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp

EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Anna Wildeman



WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference



WHERE: EPA Cincinnati Lab

26 Martin Luther King Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45220



WHEN: Thursday, February 14

10:00 am EST



The event will be open to the public and press. Guests will enter the ‘front circle’ of the building, off of Martin Luther King Drive, and will be required to show either a federal government-issued ID badge, or a state-issued Driver’s License. Once guests enter the campus, they will be directed to parking areas.



Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live



Credentialed media: Please RSVP to lippert.allison@epa.gov for additional details, including call-in information.