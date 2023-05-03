EPA announces $1 million for innovative Climate Pollution projects in the Salt Lake City area

Funds awarded to Salt Lake City made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act

May 3, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Salt Lake City will receive up to $1 million from the agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Act grant program to coordinate with other local governments and develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies in communities across the metropolitan area. This program, funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, provides flexible planning resources to local governments, states, tribes and territories for climate solutions that protect communities from pollution and advance environmental justice.

“This is the first step in a strategic effort to help our cities build common-sense solutions to reduce climate pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “EPA looks forward to supporting locally-grown projects that will make the Salt Lake City area healthier and stronger.”

“I appreciate this generational investment the EPA is making to reduce climate pollution,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Salt Lake City is prepared to take the lead in the climate planning process for our region, collaborating with local government partners in our Salt Lake and Tooele County metropolitan area. The importance of collectively identifying strategies to reduce pollution and improve the health of our residents-- and doing so in an inclusive, impactful way -- cannot be overstated. The call is urgent and the time is now. I look forward to the partnerships and results we will forge with these dollars."

Salt Lake City is among more than 70 metropolitan areas across the nation eligible to receive $1 million each in grant funds. DRCOG will use the funds to develop a climate action plans in collaboration with municipalities and communities across the metro-area. DRCOG will also conduct meaningful public engagement on its plan, focusing on low-income and disadvantaged communities. EPA Regional Offices expect to award and administer funding agreements for these grants later this summer.

Later this year, EPA will also launch a competition for $4.6 billion in follow-up funding to implement projects and initiatives in climate action plans, which Salt Lake City is eligible to receive. The organization may use this current funding to develop strategies for using other grant, loan, and tax provisions secured by President Biden’s historic legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to achieve its clean energy, climate, and environmental justice goals.

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes historic funding to combat climate change while creating good-paying jobs and advancing environmental justice. Today’s announcement builds on $550 million announced earlier this month for EPA’s new Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program and $100 million announced earlier this year for environmental justice grants to support underserved and overburdened communities. Additionally, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will award nearly $27 billion to leverage private capital for clean energy and clean air investments across the country.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

On March 1, EPA announced the availability of these funds, which are the first series of climate pollution funding opportunities for states, local governments, territories and Tribes. The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. These climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories;

Emissions projections and reduction targets;

Economic, health, and social benefits, including to low-income and disadvantaged communities;

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act;

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy; and

Future government staffing and budget needs.

In program guidance released earlier this month, EPA describes how the agency intends to award and manage CPRG funds to eligible entities, including states, metropolitan areas, Tribes, and territories.

