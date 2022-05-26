EPA Announces $10 million in Grant Funding to Support Water Quality Monitoring for Safe Summer Beach Recreation

May 26, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is preparing to award up to $10 million in grants to 38 states, territories, and Tribes to develop and implement beach monitoring and notification programs. Since 2002 EPA’s partners have used nearly $206 million in BEACH Act grants to protect beachgoers by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintaining and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting results to EPA.

“Clean and safe water is essential to public health, the economy, and community well-being. Without clean water, families can’t enjoy outdoor activities like a day at the beach,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “With this grant funding, EPA is helping states, territories, and Tribes fund water quality monitoring programs to ensure that water is clean for swimming and recreation and to protect public health.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and Tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92 percent of the time in 2020. Check with your local public health authority on water conditions when making plans to go the beach.

EPA’s 2022 BEACH Act grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following states, territories, and Tribes:

EPA Region 1

Connecticut $226,000

Maine $255,000

Massachusetts $255,000

New Hampshire $204,000

Rhode Island $216,000

EPA Region 2

New Jersey $281,000

New York $354,000

Puerto Rico $330,000

U.S. Virgin Islands $303,000

EPA Region 3

Delaware $211,000

Maryland $272,000

Pennsylvania $223,000

Virginia $280,000

EPA Region 4

Alabama $263,000

Florida $537,000

Georgia $288,000

Mississippi $258,000

North Carolina $305,000

South Carolina $298,000

EPA Region 5

Illinois $245,000

Indiana $206,000

Michigan $281,000

Minnesota $204,000

Ohio $225,000

Wisconsin $226,000

Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians $50,000

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa $50,000

EPA Region 6

Louisiana $377,000

Texas $386,000

EPA Region 9

American Samoa $302,000

California $525,000

Guam $303,000

Hawaii $324,000

Northern Mariana Islands $303,000

EPA Region 10

Alaska $160,670

Oregon $246,360

Washington $292,415

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community $53,555

More information on grants under the BEACH Act, grant guidance, and contact information for state and local beach programs

To check on the latest closings and advisories at particular beaches, the public should contact the relevant state, tribal, or territorial beach program listed here.