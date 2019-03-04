News Releases from Region 01

EPA Announces 2018 Annual Superfund Accomplishments

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) (617) 918-1019

BOSTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing Superfund's annual report covering major accomplishments and environmental progress during fiscal year 2018. The Superfund program is a top priority for EPA under President Trump, and the agency is making great strides in accelerating sites through remediation and back to productive use. As detailed in the report, communities across the country are benefitting from these efforts.

"We are proud to report that in Fiscal Year 2018 EPA deleted all or part of 22 sites from the National Priorities List, the largest number of deletions in one year since 2005," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "By renewing and elevating our focus on Superfund under President Trump, we are accelerating cleanups, returning sites to productive reuse, and revitalizing communities across the country."

"EPA has made significant progress over the last year to advance the cleanup of Superfund sites in dozens of communities across New England," said EPA New England acting Region Administrator Deb Szaro. "These cleanups are vital to revitalizing communities in all six New England states and an integral part of our mission to protect public health and the environment."

EPA reached important milestones for cleanups at numerous Superfund sites across New England during 2018. After successful cleanups, EPA deleted three New England sites from the Superfund National Priorities List: the Old Southington Landfill site in Southington, Conn., the Hatheway & Patterson site in Mansfield and Foxborough, Mass., and the Union Chemical Company, Inc. site in Hope, Maine. In July 2018, EPA along with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, announced a $100 million settlement that will advance cleanup work at the Centredale Manor Site in North Providence, R.I. EPA also completed cleanup construction activities at the Fletcher's Paint Works and Storage Facility (Milford, N.H.) and Solvents Recovery Systems (Southington, Conn.) Superfund sites during 2018.

Highlights of EPA's 2018 accomplishments include:

Improving human health for people living near our sites by controlling potential or actual human exposure risk at 32 additional Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) sites and controlling the migration of contaminated groundwater at 29 sites.

Deleting 18 full and four partial sites from the NPL – the largest number of deletions in one year since 2005 – signaling to the surrounding communities that EPA has completed the job of transforming these once highly contaminated areas.

Returning sites to communities for redevelopment by identifying 51 additional sites as having all long-term protections in place and meeting our "sitewide ready for anticipated use" designation, the highest annual result since 2013.

Completing or providing oversight of 242 Superfund removal actions at sites where contamination posed an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment.

Quickly and effectively responding to large scale emergencies brought on by hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters in California, North Carolina, Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

Moving many sites closer to completion by making decisions that have been delayed, including West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Mo.; USS Lead in East Chicago, Ind.; and San Jacinto Waste Pits in Channelview, Texas.

In addition, in July 2018, on the one-year anniversary of the agency's Superfund Task Force Recommendations, EPA issued a report covering Task Force accomplishments to date and laying out its plan for completing the remaining recommendations in 2019.

Click here to read the full report: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-remedial-annual-accomplishments