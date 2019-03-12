News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Announces 2018 ENERGY STAR ® Certified Manufacturing Plants

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that 100 manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2018. Together, these plants reduced their energy bills by more than $400 million, saved more than 70 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy, and achieved broad emissions reductions, including 4.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy savings are enough to meet the annual energy needs of nearly 440,000 American households.

“We applaud these companies who are taking the lead in cutting energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “These leaders are proving that energy efficiency is good for business and for the environment – by fostering innovation, increasing competitiveness, and reducing air pollution.”

EPA’s ENERGY STAR industrial program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools and other resources for 19 different types of manufacturing plants, enabling plants to compare energy performance to others in the same industry and establish meaningful energy performance benchmarks and goals. Only plants in the top 25 percent of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR. Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified in 2018.

Manufacturing plants earning ENERGY STAR certification for the first time in 2018:

Argos USA: Harleyville, South Carolina (cement manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: Roseville, Minnesota (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Company: Batesville, Arkansas (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Company: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (commercial bread and roll baking)

GCC: Pueblo, Colorado (cement manufacturing)

Honda of America Manufacturing: Anna, Ohio (automobile engine manufacturing)

Kellogg Company: Kansas City, Kansas (cookie & cracker baking)

Klosterman Baking Company: Springboro, Ohio (commercial bread and roll baking)

Nissan North America: Decherd, Tennessee (automobile engine manufacturing)

Northeast Foods: Schmidt Baking Baltimore, Maryland (commercial bread and roll baking)

Tennessee Bun Company: Dickson, Tennessee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Weston Foods Canada: Front Royal, Virginia (cookie & cracker baking)

Weston Foods Canada: Gaffney, South Carolina (commercial bread and roll baking)

Weston Foods Canada: Green Bay, Wisconsin (cookie & cracker baking)

Weston Foods Canada: North Sioux City, South Dakota (cookie & cracker baking)

All ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in 2018 listed by state include:



Alabama:

Argos USA, Calera (cement manufacturing)

Flowers Baking Company, Tuscaloosa (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Lehigh Cement Company, Leeds (cement manufacturing)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

CalPortland, Rillito (cement manufacturing)

Flowers Baking Company, Tolleson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)

Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Company, Batesville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

California:

Ardagh Glass, Madera (container glass manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Sacramento (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, San Diego (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

CalPortland, Oro Grande (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX, Victorville (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Cement Company, Redding (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Cement Company, Tehachapi (cement manufacturing)

Colorado:

GCC, Pueblo (cement manufacturing)*

Florida:

Argos USA, Newberry (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX, Brooksville (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America, Medley (cement manufacturing)

Idaho:

The J.R. Simplot Company, Caldwell (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, American Falls (frozen fried potato processing)

Illinois:

Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Robinson (petroleum refining)

TreeHouse Foods, South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

Ardagh Glass, Dunkirk (container glass manufacturing)

Honda of America of Indiana, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

PepsiCo, Indianapolis (juice production manufacturing)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana – East, Princeton (automobile assembly)

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana – West, Princeton (automobile assembly

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)

Kansas:

Kellogg Company, Kansas City (cookie & cracker baking)*

Kentucky:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky – Plant 1, Georgetown (automobile assembly)

TreeHouse Foods, Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)

Louisiana:

Flowers Baking Company, Baton Rouge (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Company, New Orleans (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Garyville (petroleum refining)

Maryland:

Lehigh Cement Company, Union Bridge (cement manufacturing)

Northeast Foods, Auto Rolls Baltimore (commercial bread and roll baking)

Northeast Foods, Schmidt Baking Baltimore (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Roseville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)

Missouri:

Buzzi Unicem USA, Festus (cement manufacturing)

Continental Cement Company, Hannibal (cement manufacturing)

New Jersey:

Ardagh Glass, Bridgeton (container glass manufacturing)

New Mexico:

GCC, Tijeras (cement manufacturing)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)

Kellogg Company, Cary (cookie & cracker baking)

North Dakota:

The J.R. Simplot Company, Grand Forks (frozen fried potato processing)

Ohio:

Honda of America Manufacturing, Anna (automobile engine manufacturing)*

Honda of America Manufacturing, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda of America Manufacturing, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Kellogg Company, Cincinnati (cookie & cracker baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Canton (petroleum refining)

Oklahoma:

Bama Pie, Tulsa (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bama Frozen Dough, Tulsa (commercial bread and roll baking)

Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread (Flowers Baking Company) (commercial bread and roll baking)

Lamb Weston, Boardman West (frozen fried potato processing)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Puerto Rico:

Merck, Las Piedras (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Arecibo (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

South Carolina:

Argos USA, Harleyville (cement manufacturing)*

Holcim (US), Holly Hill (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada, Gaffney (commercial bread and roll baking)*

South Dakota:

Weston Foods Canada, North Sioux City (cookie & cracker baking)*

Tennessee:

Bayer U.S., Cleveland (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)

Nissan North America, Decherd (automobile engine manufacturing)*

Nissan North America, Smyrna (automobile assembly)

Tate & Lyle, Loudon (corn refining)

Tennessee Bun Company, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Texas:

Alamo Cement Company, San Antonio (cement manufacturing)

Allergan, Waco (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Maryneal (cement manufacturing)

Flowers Baking Company, El Paso (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Company, Tyler (commercial bread and roll baking)

Phillips 66 Company, Sweeny (petroleum refining)

Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

Holcim (US), Devil's Slide (cement manufacturing)

TreeHouse Foods, Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)

Virginia:

Flowers Baking Company, Lynchburg (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Company, Norfolk (commercial bread and roll baking)

Titan America, Troutville (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada, Front Royal (cookie & cracker baking)*



Washington:

The J.R. Simplot Company, Othello (frozen fried potato processing)

The J.R. Simplot Company, Moses Lake (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, Quincy (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, Warden (frozen fried potato processing)

Phillips 66 Company, Ferndale (petroleum refining)

Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Weston Foods Canada, Green Bay (cookie & cracker baking)*



*Represents first-time certification



About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25 percent of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 200 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: www.energystar.gov/plants. For a list of all certified plants, see: www.energystar.gov/buildinglist To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: www.energystar.gov/industry



About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers