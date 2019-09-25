News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Announces 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

WASHINGTON (September 25, 2019) — At a ceremony in Washington D.C., the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 14 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 12 states and the District of Columbia for outstanding achievement in 2018 for the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals for use in households and facilities nationwide. The Safer Choice program helps consumers, businesses, and purchasers find products that perform and are safer for human health and the environment.

“The 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards recognize the leadership contributions of Safer Choice partners and stakeholders who, over the past year, have shown outstanding achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership shown, and accomplishments of, a diverse array of organizations over the past year.”

The 2019 Partner of the Year award winners represent businesses—including woman-owned, and small- and medium-sized - local government, and associations. The following organizations from seven EPA regions are being awarded this year:

Albertsons Companies- Boise, Idaho

BASF Home Care and I & I Cleaning Solutions - Florham Park, N.J.

Berkley Green - Uniontown, Pa.

Earth Friendly Products - Garden Grove, Calif.

Hazardous Waste Management Program- King County, Wyo.

Holloway House, Inc.- Fortville, Ind.

Household & Commercial Products Association - Washington, D.C.

Jelmar, LLC- Skokie, Ill.

Lemi Shine- Austin, Texas

The Procter & Gamble Company- Cincinatti, Ohio

RB- Parsippany, N.J.

Seventh Generation- Burlington, Vt.

Solutex, Inc.- Sterling, Va.

Wegmans Food Markets- Rochester, N.Y.

More information on the 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards