EPA Announces 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (September 24, 2020) — Today, as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 18 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 10 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals which furthers outstanding or innovative source reduction. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and are safer for human health and the environment.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”

The 2020 Partner of the Year award winners represent businesses, including woman-owned, and small- and medium-sized; federal and local government; and associations. The following organizations from eight EPA regions are being awarded this year:

Apple – Cupertino, Calif.

BASF Home Care and I & I Cleaning Solutions – Florham Park, N.J.

Berkley Green – Uniontown, Pa.

The Clorox Company – Oakland, Calif.

Defunkify – Eugene, Ore.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences – Palo Alto, Calif.

ECOS – Cypress, Calif.

Grove Collaborative – San Francisco, Calif.

Hazardous Waste Management Program – King County, Wash.

Household & Commercial Products Association – Washington, D.C.

Jelmar, LLC – Skokie, Ill.

Lemi Shine – Austin, Texas

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support – Mechanicsburg, Pa.

PROSOCO – Lawrence, Kan.

PurposeBuilt Brands – Gurnee, Ill.

Sea Mar Community Health Centers – Seattle, Wash.

Seventh Generation – Burlington, Vt.

Wegmans Food Markets – Rochester, N.Y.

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.eap.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.