EPA Announces 2021 President’s Student and Teacher Environmental Awards Winners
In a virtual ceremony today, Administrator Michael S. Regan and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory recognized the awardees and runners-up
WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) and the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA).
“This past school year has been one of the most challenging for our nation, yet students and teachers across the country remained dedicated to tackling the most pressing environmental challenges we face – from climate change to environmental justice,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m so proud of the remarkable youth and educators we’re honoring today, and their work to make a difference in their communities. By working hand in hand, we can create a more sustainable, more equitable world.”
“It is humbling and inspiring to see the impact these educators and students are having on their communities and our planet,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “I congratulate the awardees and the schools they represent for applying their creativity, leadership, and passion to solving the environmental problems of our time, from confronting the climate crisis and conserving our lands and waters to pursuing environmental justice for all. These remarkable educators and students are leading the way toward a more equitable, sustainable and healthy future.”
The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. CEQ, in partnership with EPA, administers this award.
The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.
From across the country, 15 educators and 32 students are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship. This year, five educators received the 2021 PIAEE, and 10 educators were recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, a healthy school environment, environmentally friendly agriculture practices, human contributions to ocean litter, STEM education, and recycling or school gardens.
Additionally, 32 students who worked as a team or individually on 16 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award; 14 students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2020, display a commitment to participating in creative sustainability efforts, restoring native habitats, and installing renewable energy projects.
To read about the winning projects in detail, visit: www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award-peya-winners and www.epa.gov/education/presidential-innovation-award-environmental-educators
2021 PIAEE Winners:
Region 1
Carly Imhoff, The Ashford School
Ashford, Connecticut
Lori LaFrance, Ipswich High School
Ipswich, Massachusetts
Region 4
Denise Renfro, Douglas Byrd High School
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Jason Vanzant, Bogue Sound Elementary School
Newport, North Carolina
Region 5
Kelly Holtzman, Oconomowoc High School (AP)
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
2021 PEYA Winners:
Region 1
Award Category: K-5
Kid Conservationist
By: Jack Dalton
Award Category: 6-12
Codman Community Learning Garden
By: Codman Academy High School seniors Keianna Grant, Joanna Casimir, Takhya Rather-Grady
Region 2
Award Category: K-5
Reusable T-Shirt Bags
By: George L. Catrambone School Green Team – Alexis Applegate, Ashley Taylor M. Rocha, Isadora Melo Muniz, Jacob R. Miller, Kelsey Anne White
Award Category: 6-12
Recycle My Battery
By: Sri Nihal Tammana
Region 3
Award Category: K-5
Lake Barga Biodiversity Project
By: Sanuthi N. Henkanaththegedara
Award Category: 6-12
The Bioma Project
By: The Bioma Project – Jeffrey Tong and David Balakirsky
Region 4
Award Category: K-5
Kids Saving Oceans
By: Miles Fetherston-Resch
Award Category: 6-12
Baxter Plastic Film Recycling
By: Roman K. Phillips
Region 5
Award Category: 6-12
NAV Garden for Girls
By: NAV Garden for Girls – Alexandra Sweitzer and Nia Lambert
Region 6
Award Category: 6-12
The Envi Bottle
By: Steffek Taylor Rainey
Region 7
Award Category: K-5
Just Say No to Palm Oil
By: Adelyn Meyer
Award Category: 6-12
Rebuilding Native Habitats in the Community
By: James David Karslake
Region 8
Award Category: 6-12
Seas of Trees
By: Ayla Kanow
Region 9
Award Category: K-5
SOS: Save Our Sharks - A Fintastic Tale
By: Mount Madonna School’s 5th Grade – David Monclus, Kenzie Culbertson, Delmi McWilliams, Mariska Goldstein, Noa Zands, Romy Sirk-Traugh, Shawn Wensmann, Solomon Coleman, and Vaden Barr
Award Category: 6-12
Maji - Water Education and Security
By: Hiya Shah
Region 10
Award Category: 6-12
Effective Climate Action Project
By: Luna Abadia