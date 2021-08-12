EPA Announces 2021 President’s Student and Teacher Environmental Awards Winners

In a virtual ceremony today, Administrator Michael S. Regan and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory recognized the awardees and runners-up

August 12, 2021

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) and the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA).

“This past school year has been one of the most challenging for our nation, yet students and teachers across the country remained dedicated to tackling the most pressing environmental challenges we face – from climate change to environmental justice,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m so proud of the remarkable youth and educators we’re honoring today, and their work to make a difference in their communities. By working hand in hand, we can create a more sustainable, more equitable world.”

“It is humbling and inspiring to see the impact these educators and students are having on their communities and our planet,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “I congratulate the awardees and the schools they represent for applying their creativity, leadership, and passion to solving the environmental problems of our time, from confronting the climate crisis and conserving our lands and waters to pursuing environmental justice for all. These remarkable educators and students are leading the way toward a more equitable, sustainable and healthy future.”

The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. CEQ, in partnership with EPA, administers this award.

The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.

From across the country, 15 educators and 32 students are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship. This year, five educators received the 2021 PIAEE, and 10 educators were recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, a healthy school environment, environmentally friendly agriculture practices, human contributions to ocean litter, STEM education, and recycling or school gardens.

Additionally, 32 students who worked as a team or individually on 16 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award; 14 students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2020, display a commitment to participating in creative sustainability efforts, restoring native habitats, and installing renewable energy projects.

To read about the winning projects in detail, visit: www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award-peya-winners and www.epa.gov/education/presidential-innovation-award-environmental-educators

2021 PIAEE Winners:

Region 1

Carly Imhoff, The Ashford School

Ashford, Connecticut

Lori LaFrance, Ipswich High School

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Region 4

Denise Renfro, Douglas Byrd High School

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Jason Vanzant, Bogue Sound Elementary School

Newport, North Carolina

Region 5

Kelly Holtzman, Oconomowoc High School (AP)

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

2021 PEYA Winners:

Region 1

Award Category: K-5

Kid Conservationist

By: Jack Dalton

Award Category: 6-12

Codman Community Learning Garden

By: Codman Academy High School seniors Keianna Grant, Joanna Casimir, Takhya Rather-Grady

Region 2

Award Category: K-5

Reusable T-Shirt Bags

By: George L. Catrambone School Green Team – Alexis Applegate, Ashley Taylor M. Rocha, Isadora Melo Muniz, Jacob R. Miller, Kelsey Anne White

Award Category: 6-12

Recycle My Battery

By: Sri Nihal Tammana

Region 3

Award Category: K-5

Lake Barga Biodiversity Project

By: Sanuthi N. Henkanaththegedara

Award Category: 6-12

The Bioma Project

By: The Bioma Project – Jeffrey Tong and David Balakirsky

Region 4

Award Category: K-5

Kids Saving Oceans

By: Miles Fetherston-Resch

Award Category: 6-12

Baxter Plastic Film Recycling

By: Roman K. Phillips

Region 5

Award Category: 6-12

NAV Garden for Girls

By: NAV Garden for Girls – Alexandra Sweitzer and Nia Lambert

Region 6

Award Category: 6-12

The Envi Bottle

By: Steffek Taylor Rainey

Region 7

Award Category: K-5

Just Say No to Palm Oil

By: Adelyn Meyer

Award Category: 6-12

Rebuilding Native Habitats in the Community

By: James David Karslake

Region 8

Award Category: 6-12

Seas of Trees

By: Ayla Kanow

Region 9

Award Category: K-5

SOS: Save Our Sharks - A Fintastic Tale

By: Mount Madonna School’s 5th Grade – David Monclus, Kenzie Culbertson, Delmi McWilliams, Mariska Goldstein, Noa Zands, Romy Sirk-Traugh, Shawn Wensmann, Solomon Coleman, and Vaden Barr

Award Category: 6-12

Maji - Water Education and Security

By: Hiya Shah

Region 10

Award Category: 6-12

Effective Climate Action Project

By: Luna Abadia