EPA Announces 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners; New Jersey and New York Winners Highlighted

November 1, 2022

NEW YORK (November 1, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 26 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 14 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals. In EPA Region 2, our winners are Case Medical, Bloomfield, N.J., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Ewing, N.J. and Colgate-Palmolive, New York, N.Y. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products containing chemical ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. This year’s awardees represent a wide variety of organizations, including small- and medium-sized businesses, women-owned companies, state and local governments, non-governmental organizations, and trade associations. This year’s winners have all shown a commitment to preventing pollution by reducing, eliminating, or stopping pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal.

“Cleaning and other products made with safer chemicals – like those certified by the Safer Choice program - help protect workers, families, communities, and the planet,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “This year, we’re pleased to recognize a variety of organizations for their support of safer chemistry and sustainability, many of which have worked to advance the central priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration of addressing environmental justice and climate change.”

Applicants for this year’s awards were encouraged to show how their work promotes environmental justice, bolsters resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality. Many of the organizations being recognized today addressed climate change, like working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For example, several winners offer products with concentrated formulas which reduces water consumption and plastic use. This practice also lowers greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the amount of product that must be transported.

Additionally, many awardees increased access to products with safer chemical ingredients in communities with environmental justice concerns. For example, one nonprofit winner conducted targeted outreach in both English and Spanish to promote safer cleaning techniques and products, including Safer Choice-certified products, in food trucks. Many of these businesses are owned and operated by immigrant entrepreneurs. Another winner made its Safer Choice-certified product line more accessible to lower income shoppers by offering affordable prices and making these products available at retailers that often serve low-income communities.

In early 2023, EPA will build on this work by announcing a grant opportunity for projects that can increase supply and demand for safer, environmentally preferable products such as those certified by the Safer Choice program or identified by EPA’s Environmentally Preferable Purchasing program.

Case Medical, Bloomfield, NJ

Case Medical is recognized as an outstanding Formulator-Product Manufacturer. Case Medical has been a Safer Choice partner since 2011. Case Medical displays the Safer Choice label on its product containers and packaging, marketing materials, catalogs, literature and website. Case Medical highlights Safer Choice throughout its website like on the homepage and a blog post. Case Medical includes Safer Choice messaging in email blasts and regularly published articles. In 2021, Case Medical hosted monthly webinars encouraging the use of Safer Choice-certified products by consumers and in the healthcare industry. These webinars also educated the healthcare community on cleaning best practices, safety and sustainability. Case Medical uses the Safer Chemical Ingredients List (SCIL) and GreenBlue’s CleanGredients when formulating new products. Case Medical’s Safer Choice-certified product offering includes concentrated formulas which reduce water consumption and plastic use. These products also lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the amount of product that must be transported. This supports EPA’s goal of addressing climate change. Case Medical promotes environmental justice by limiting the environmental impact of their manufacturing facility, which is located in a lower-income residential neighborhood. Case Medical takes responsibility for the safety of their workers and neighbors by using technologies to reduce air and water pollution, filtering and recycling wastewater, creating greenspace adjacent to their facility and reducing energy consumption. Safer Choice commends Case Medical for their promotion of the Safer Choice label and commitment to protecting worker and community health.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Ewing, NJ

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. CHD has been a Safer Choice partner since 2015. In 2021, CHD prominently displayed the Safer Choice label on its Safer Choice-certified laundry detergent and in its marketing materials. CHD features Safer Choice messaging on its website, as well as in its social media and national TV and print advertisements. CHD’s marketing campaign leveraged social media channels that reach about 700 million individuals. CHD also expanded its Safer Choice-certified product line in 2021 and made its Safer Choice-certified product line more accessible to lower income shoppers by offering affordable prices and making these products available at retailers that often serve low-income communities. These efforts support EPA’s goal of advancing environmental justice. CHD’s produces its product line using 100% renewable energy, contributing to EPA’s goal of addressing climate change. Safer Choice applauds CHD for its environmental stewardship and efforts to increase consumer awareness of the Safer Choice label.

Colgate-Palmolive, New York, NY

Colgate-Palmolive is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. Palmolive became a Safer Choice partner in 2021. It’s Safer Choice-certified products were reformulated to use only chemicals listed on the Safer Chemical Ingredient List (SCIL). Colgate-Palmolive promotes the Safer Choice program by placing the Safer Choice label on the front panel of its products. The company also developed a “Shopper Toolkit” in 2021, designed to help communicate Safer Choice messaging both online and in stores. With a vision to make efficacy and sustainability more affordable, Colgate-Palmolive’s Safer Choice-certified products were sold at a lower price point, making them accessible to retailers in markets that serve disadvantaged communities. This supports EPA’s focus on environmental justice. Colgate-Palmolive is also committed to addressing climate change, having reduced plastic waste by 5,200 tons by reducing the size of its bottles and using 100% post-consumer recycled and recyclable plastic bottles. Safer Choice commends Colgate-Palmolive’s dedication to formulating and promoting products with safer chemical ingredients.

A list of the 2022 Partner of the Year award winners can be found below. Learn more about the 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of their accomplishments.

