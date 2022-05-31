EPA Announces $206,000 Grant to Support Water Quality Monitoring for Safe Summer Beach Recreation in Indiana

May 31, 2022

CHICAGO – (May 31, 2022) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to award a $206,000 grant to the state of Indiana to develop and implement a beach monitoring and notification program. Since 2002 EPA’s partners across the nation have used nearly $206 million in BEACH Act grants to protect the public by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintaining and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting results to EPA.

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and Tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92 percent of the time in 2020. Check with your local public health authority on water conditions when making plans to go the beach.

EPA’s 2022 BEACH Act grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following states, territories, and Tribes:

More information on grants under the BEACH Act, grant guidance, and contact information for state and local beach programs

To check on the latest closings and advisories at particular beaches, the public should contact the relevant state, tribal, or territorial beach program listed here.