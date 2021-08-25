EPA Announces $25 Million in Grants to Improve Drinking Water Quality for Underserved, Small, and Disadvantaged Communities

August 25, 2021

Contact Information U.S. EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $25 million in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants to help improve drinking water. EPA is committed to ensuring that all Americans, especially those living in small towns and underserved communities, have safe water to drink and clean water to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country. When we invest in water resources, we create good-paying jobs and build a better, safer future for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and the removal of barriers to better support low-income communities.”

For the current funding cycle, states, Tribes, and territories are eligible to receive funding under EPA’s Small Underserved and Disadvantaged Communities (SUDC) Grant Program. Through the program, EPA will award grants to support compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and provide access to drinking water services. Funding can also be used for conducting household water quality testing, including testing for unregulated contaminants. State and territorial grant allotments for the grant program are available on EPA’s website. States can submit applications for funding at www.grants.gov until June 30, 2022.

EPA intends to release another memo in the fall to provide allotments to support activities in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities.

Today’s announcement also illustrates the benefits of investing in water—protecting public health and the environment, addressing key challenges facing communities, and creating jobs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal would build on successful programs like the WIIN Act’s Small Underserved and Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program to bring more benefits to communities across the country

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/safewater/grants.

Background

The 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN Act) addresses, supports, and improves America's drinking water infrastructure. Included in the WIIN Act are three new drinking water grants that promote public health and the protection of the environment. Section 2104 of the WIIN Act establishes the "Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities" grant to "establish a program under which grants are provided to eligible entities for use in carrying out projects and activities the primary purposes of which are to assist public water systems in meeting the requirements of this title."