EPA Announces $3.8 Million in Grants to Train Environmental Workers for Jobs Created by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

EPA selects 19 organizations to receive Brownfields Job Training Grants to boost workforce training in underserved, overburdened communities

February 2, 2022

ATLANTA (Feb. 2, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the selection of 19 organizations to receive a total of $3,797,102 in grants for job training programs across the country. Job training and workforce development are an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advance economic opportunities and deliver environmental justice to underserved communities to build a better America.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a better America and that means new, good-paying jobs. The Brownfields Job Training grants announced today will prepare over 1,000 individuals for new environmental jobs like those,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This program will directly impact people’s lives, boosting the environmental workforce while helping to transform communities that need it the most.”

“Brownfields job training enables recipients such as Port St. Joe, Fla. to take advantage of the jobs created by the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in their own communities,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackmon. “As a result, many new jobs are filled by people living near or around the site that is to be cleaned.”

Funded through the Agency’s Brownfields Job Training Program, these grants provide funding to organizations that are working to create a skilled workforce in communities where assessment, cleanup, and preparation of brownfield sites for reuse activities are taking place. Individuals completing a job training program funded by EPA often overcome a variety of barriers to employment. Many of these individuals are from historically underserved neighborhoods and reside in the areas affected by environmental justice issues.

Each selected grantee will be receiving approximately $200,000. Today’s selected grantees are:

Alaska Forum, Inc. Anchorage, Alaska

City of Pittsburg Pittsburg, California

City of Richmond Richmond, California

Los Angeles Conservation Corporation Los Angeles, California

Hunters Point Family San Francisco, California

Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation Port St. Joe, Florida

OAI, Inc. Chicago, Illinois

Workforce, Inc. dba Recycle Force Indianapolis, Indiana

Civics Works, Inc. Baltimore, Maryland

City of Springfield Springfield, Missouri

Heartland Conservation Alliance Kansas City, Missouri

St. Louis Community College St. Louis, Missouri

Pathstone Corporation Rochester, New York

City of Rochester Rochester, New York

Laborer’s Local 17 Training and Educational Fund Newburgh, New York

Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Concho, Oklahoma

Auberle McKeesport, Pennsylvania

Coalfield Development Corporation Wayne, West Virginia

Great Lakes Community Conservation Corp, Inc. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Rather than filling local jobs with contractors from distant cities, these organizations provide training and offer residents of communities historically affected by environmental pollution, economic disinvestment, and brownfields an opportunity to gain the skills and certifications needed to secure local environmental work in their communities. Individuals typically graduate with a variety of certifications that improve their marketability and help ensure that employment opportunities are not just temporary contractual work, but long-term careers. This includes certifications in:

Lead and asbestos abatement,

Hazardous waste operations and emergency response,

Mold remediation,

Environmental sampling and analysis, and

Other environmental health and safety training.

President Biden’s leadership and bipartisan congressional action have delivered the single-largest investment in national brownfields infrastructure ever. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) invests more than $1.5 billion through EPA’s brownfields program. Of that investment, $30 million will be invested into future Brownfields Job Training grants. During the next five years, communities, states, and tribes will have the opportunity to apply for larger grants to include and enhance the environmental curriculum in existing job training programs. This investment will help trained individuals access jobs created through brownfields revitalization activities within their communities. EPA anticipates awarding as many as 50 additional grants to job training entities with BIL funding, beginning in fiscal year 2023. Application guidelines will be available in Spring/Summer 2022.

EPA is also planning a listening session to receive feedback from current and potential grant applicants regarding the BIL and the future of the Brownfields Job Training Grant Program. The listening session is scheduled for February 9, 2022, 12:30-2pm EST. https://usepa.zoomgov.com/j/1604678094

Since this program began in 1998, the Brownfields Job Training Program has awarded more than 352 grants. More than 19,456 individuals have completed training, and of those, more than 14,560 individuals have been placed in full-time employment in careers related to remediation and environmental health and safety. The average starting wage for these individuals is over $14 an hour.

For more information on today’s selected Brownfields Job Training grant recipients, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy22-brownfields-job-training-grants

For more information on this, and other types of Brownfields grants, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-job-training-jt-grants