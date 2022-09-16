EPA announces $67M in funding to Washington for water infrastructure improvements

September 16, 2022

Contact Information 206-553-1193 Beth Clemons ( clemons.beth@epa.gov

SEATTLE (Sept. 16, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The announcement includes $31 million in supplemental funding to the Washington State Department of Ecology to capitalize the Clean Water State Revolving Fund grant program.

In addition, Ecology received $20 million in base funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Washington State Department of Health received $16 million in base funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment that allows EPA and our partners to improve water and infrastructure in our own back yard. We are laying the groundwork today for future decades of clean water and are investing in the communities that need it most,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution, and safeguard vital waterways.

“With the support of the Biden Administration and the historic passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are now able to direct millions of dollars here in Washington to underserved communities,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “These investments will support vital infrastructure projects for clean drinking water and wastewater treatment. This is exactly the cooperative approach we need to lift-up every community in America.”

“Everyone deserves access to clean, safe drinking water – full stop. That’s why I fought so hard to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will help replace every lead pipe in America in the next ten years,” said Senator Patty Murray. “I’m proud this bill will deliver key resources to Washington state that won’t just help ensure that families in Washington can access healthy drinking water—they will also be put to good use preventing flooding, treating wastewater, and taking steps to prevent waterborne diseases to keep our families safe.”

EPA’s State Revolving Funds program is part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40 percent of the benefits from certain federal programs to underserved communities. Furthermore, nearly half the funding available must be grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers.

"After Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I met with dozens of local officials so they knew what federal investments are available to our communities and how to apply. Over and over they told me how water infrastructure is one of their top needs and I am so pleased by today's announcement of further investments in Washington state to improve its water infrastructure,” said Congresswoman Suzan DelBene. “Every American should have access to clean drinking water and these federal resources from the infrastructure law that I supported will help ensure that we can replace lead pipes, upgrade our wastewater treatment plants, and make our reservoirs more resilient."

"Democrats continue to deliver for the American people. This grant will ensure Washingtonians throughout the state have access to safe and clean water,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. “I will continue my work of ensuring that our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, which have disproportionately been impacted by environmental inequities, are not left behind in our mission to secure clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for all.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing critical investments in Washington to make it easier for communities to finance and initiate water infrastructure projects. It’s one of the many reasons I voted to support this new law,” said Congressman Derek Kilmer. “This new water infrastructure funding will help ensure every Washingtonian has safe and reliable drinking water, assist communities in the effort to better address flooding and climate-fueled disasters, and ensure we can continue making progress in our work to protect and restore the Puget Sound.”

“I am delighted to see funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law being invested in Washington state’s water infrastructure! This additional money will help improve drinking water quality, wastewater and stormwater treatment, and address pollutants and toxins in our water systems,” said Congresswoman Kim Schrier. “In Washington, population growth and more extreme storms and floods mean that we need a resilient water infrastructure. All Americans should have access to safe, clean water to drink, and I am proud to have voted for the BIL to improve our water infrastructure right here in the 8th district.”

“Safe and clean water is essential to the health and well-being of all our communities. It is critical that the federal government continues to make these infrastructure investments in Washington state,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland. “I applaud the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for expanding access by providing grant support.”

Funding announced today represents fiscal year 2022 awards for states that have submitted and obtained EPA’s approval of their plans for use of the funding.

Capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a rolling, state-by-state basis, as more states receive approval throughout FY22; states will also receive awards over the course of the next four years. Once grants are awarded, state programs will begin to deliver the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law presents the largest-ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more it, and other programs that help communities manage their water resources, on EPA's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law page.