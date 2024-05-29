EPA Announces Almost $22 Million in Rebates for Clean School Buses Across Minnesota as Part of Investing in America Agenda

May 29, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced 15 school districts across Minnesota will benefit from the 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The program will help Minnesota accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and to replace existing school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.



Rochester Public School District has been selected to receive $8,685,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses.

Cleveland Public School District has been selected to receive $50,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean sch ool buses.

Ogilvie Public School District has been selected to receive $25,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Bloomington Public School District has been selected to receive $800,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school bu ses.

Rosemo u nt – Apple Valley – Ea gan has been selected to receive $1,600,000 in rebate funding to purchase eight clean school buses.

St. C lair Public School District has been selected to receive $50,000 in rebate funding to purc hase two clean school buses.

Crosby-Ironton Public School District has been selected to receive $75,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

St. Paul Public School District has been selected to receive $8,685,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses.

Milaca Public School District has been selected to receive $75,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

St. Louis Park Public School District has been selected to receive $175,000 in rebate funding to purchase seven clean school buses.

Lanesboro Public School District has been selected to receive $690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Laporte Public School District has been selected to receive $345,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Wrenshall Public School District has been selected to receive $ 25,000 to purchase one clean sc hool bus.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools has been selected to receive $300,000 to purchase 12 clean school buses.

Edina Public School District has been selected to receive $400,000 to purchase two buses.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids—saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”

“Today’s Clean School Bus announcement underscores EPA’s commitment to protecting both human health and the environment, especially for the most vulnerable among us,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Thanks to the unprecedented funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more students throughout the Great Lakes region will have access to cleaner, safer school transportation.”

“Minnesota is continuing to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in so many ways, including through these Clean School Bus grants,” said Rep. Betty McCollum. “The students on the bus and their communities get healthier air to breathe, their schools save money on more efficient vehicles, and our nation gets closer to meeting our greenhouse gas reduction targets while creating good jobs for Americans building the clean vehicle sector.”

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The rebate application period closed in February 2024 with an outstanding response from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and clean school buses. Given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations and U.S. territories, EPA doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

This third round of funding will build on the previous almost $2 billion investment via the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.

The selections announced today will provide funds to school districts in 47 states and Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. Prioritized school districts in low-income, rural, and Tribal communities make up approximately 45 percent of the selected projects and will receive approximately 67 percent of the total funding. The program delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

The EPA is also partnering with the Joint Office of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

EPA is continuing to review selected applications and may make additional awards from this announcement. The Agency is working with those applicants and will notify them of an award if their application meets all program requirements. As additional selections are finalized, the EPA will update the CSB Awards webpage.

EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program until 11:59 PM ET on July 25, 2024 – with EPA offering up to $932 million in available grant funding and anticipates approximately 70% of the available funding to help pay for new, zero-emission Class 6 or 7 school buses. EPA encourages school districts not selected for the 2023 CSB Rebate Program – and those that did not apply – to participate in currently open funding programs, and future CSB funding rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Program

The EPA Clean School Bus Program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion of funding to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses. The Clean School Bus Program funds electric buses, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, which produce lower tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these older diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The Clean School Bus program will save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing existing buses with brand new zero-emission and clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

