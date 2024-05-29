EPA Announces Almost $24 Million in Rebates for Clean School Buses Across Michigan as Part of Investing in America Agenda

May 29, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced 28 school districts across Michigan will benefit from the 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The program will help Michigan accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and to replace existing school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.



The Dearborn Academy has been selected to receive $ 1,035,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Kent IS D has been selected to receive $3,080,000 in rebate funding to purchase 15 clean school buses.

Northville Public Schools has been selected to receive $2 00 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Cass City Public Schools has been selected to receive $690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Kentwood Public Schools has been selected to receive $ 800,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses.

Three Rivers Community Schools has been selected to receive $400,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buse s.

Riverview Community School District has been selected to receive $ 50 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Ludington Area School District has been selected to receive $ 1,200,000 in rebate funding to purchase six clean school buses.

Pellston Public Schools has been selected to receive $ 2 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Woodhaven-Brownstown School District has been selected to receive $400,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Vanderbilt Area Schools has been selected to receive $ 2 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Gwinn Area Community Schools has been selected to receive $35,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Brown City Community Schools has been selected to receive $ 345 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus .

Comstock Public Schools has been selected to receive $ 1,035,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Troy School District has been selected to receive $400,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Stockbridge Community Schools has been selected to receive $800,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses.

Allen Park Public Schools has been selected to receive $1,040,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Trenton Public Schools has been selected to receive $ 2,000 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase 10 clean school buses.

Traverse City Area Public Schools has been selected to receive $ 2 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Southfield Public School District has been selected to receive $ 22 0,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Ann Arbor Public Schools has been selected to receive $800 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses.

Lansing Public School District has been selected to receive $1,725,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Anchor Bay School District has been selected to receive $ 6 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Chippewa Valley Schools has been selected to receive $ 4 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Saline Area Schools has been selected to receive $ 6 00,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Grand Rapids Public Schools has been selected to receive $5,175,000 in rebate funding to purchase 15 clean school buses.

Au Gres-Sims School District has been selected to receive $ 345 ,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids—saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”

“Today’s Clean School Bus announcement underscores EPA’s commitment to protecting both human health and the environment, especially for the most vulnerable among us,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Thanks to the unprecedented funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more students throughout the Great Lakes region will have access to cleaner, safer school transportation.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law I helped pass is incentivizing Michigan school districts to make the clean energy investments needed to protect our students and lower emissions,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “I’m proud that this funding is coming to Michigan to help replace aging school buses with safer, cleaner models for our students who ride the bus to school.”

“Diesel exhaust from school buses has a negative impact not only on our environment, but on the health of our children, teachers, bus drivers, and the surrounding communities,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell. “The Clean School Bus program is getting diesel buses off the roads, reducing our carbon emissions, and ensuring the air our children breathe on the way to school is cleaner and free from dangerous pollutants.”

“Prior to the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Michigan had just 17 electric school buses," said EGLE Director Phil Roos. "I applaud the Biden Administration and our hardworking congressional delegation for investing in electric school buses, protecting our children, allowing schools to invest in the classroom, and helping us meet Michigan's ambitious climate goals. The EPA's Clean School Bus program and investments from Governor Gretchen Whitmer have accelerated Michigan’s transition to a clean energy future. Today, more than 200 clean-powered school buses are on the road or arriving soon in Michigan. Let’s keep working together to chart the future of clean energy while protecting the health and safety of our kids and communities.”

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The rebate application period closed in February 2024 with an outstanding response from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and clean school buses. Given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations and U.S. territories, EPA doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

This third round of funding will build on the previous almost $2 billion investment via the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.

The selections announced today will provide funds to school districts in 47 states and Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. Prioritized school districts in low-income, rural, and Tribal communities make up approximately 45 percent of the selected projects and will receive approximately 67 percent of the total funding. The program delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

The EPA is also partnering with the Joint Office of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

EPA is continuing to review selected applications and may make additional awards from this announcement. The Agency is working with those applicants and will notify them of an award if their application meets all program requirements. As additional selections are finalized, the EPA will update the CSB Awards webpage.

EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program until 11:59 PM ET on July 25, 2024 – with EPA offering up to $932 million in available grant funding and anticipates approximately 70% of the available funding to help pay for new, zero-emission Class 6 or 7 school buses. EPA encourages school districts not selected for the 2023 CSB Rebate Program – and those that did not apply – to participate in currently open funding programs, and future CSB funding rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Program

The EPA Clean School Bus Program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion of funding to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses. The Clean School Bus Program funds electric buses, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, which produce lower tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these older diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The Clean School Bus program will save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing existing buses with brand new zero-emission and clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

View the full list of Clean School Bus Program awards.