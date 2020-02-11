News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Announces Appointment of John Busterud to Region 9 Administrator

WASHINGTON (Feb. 11, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of John W. Busterud to become Regional Administrator for Region 9. Mr. Busterud will oversee federal environmental protection efforts in: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, the U.S. territories in the Pacific ocean, and 148 federally recognized tribes.

“John Busterud’s extensive background in energy and environmental issues makes him a great choice to lead Region 9,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I look forward to working with him to advance the agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment for all in the Pacific Southwest.”

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Regional Administrator of EPA Region 9,” said Mr. Busterud. “I look forward to working with Administrator Wheeler, the administration, our dedicated professional staff, and our partners and stakeholders to protect human health and the environment in the Pacific Southwest. As EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are committed to building on the agency’s legacy of success by providing clean and safe air, water, and land for all Americans.”

John Busterud comes to this role with over 30 years of experience as an environmental and energy attorney. Most recently, he was Senior Director and Managing Counsel, Environment and Real Estate, Law Department, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), in San Francisco, California from 1985-2016. At PG&E, he managed a broad practice including air and water quality, hazardous materials compliance and remediation, endangered species, and legislative and environmental policy matters. During his tenure at PG&E, Mr. Busterud served as an industry representative on EPA’s Clean Air Act Advisory Committee from 2012-2017.

Mr. Busterud is also a retired U.S. Army Colonel with multiple Combined, Joint and Interagency assignments, including active duty deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Combined Forces Command on the Korean Peninsula.

Mr. Busterud has most recently served as a board member for the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance, Vice Chair of the California Veterans Board and Chair of the Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East.

Mr. Busterud received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Union College, NY, and his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College.

Widespread Praise for Mr. Busterud’s Appointment:

“John is a superb choice for the position. He is a person of the highest integrity and accomplishments, is very passionate about the environment and protecting the public interest, and will also bring business experience and a common sense approach to complex environmental issues,” said Ron Van Buskirk, senior environmental partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

“John Busterud is a strong and positive leader who has both decades of experience in solving environmental issues and a well-earned reputation of integrity,” said Cindy Tuck, Deputy Executive Director for Government Relations, Association of California Water Agencies and Former CalEPA Undersecretary.

“Colonel John Busterud is uniquely qualified to provide strong and steady leadership for EPA and Region 9. John understands the issues and knows the key players, particularly here in California. As regional administrator, John will carry forward his long and distinguished career as a public servant. We congratulate John and EPA on this important appointment,” said Bill Quinn, President and CEO of the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance.

“John is a true patriot with a penchant for service. I’ve served with him as a lawyer in the Army, served with him as a fellow solider, and served with him as his commander. EPA is in good hands. I’ve always known John to be very pragmatic and brilliant in his decision-making ability. The Pacific Southwest will have a great Regional Administrator,” said Gary Medvigy, retired U.S. Army Major General, current sitting Clark County, Washington Councilman, and retired California Superior Court Judge.

Background

EPA Region 9 (Pacific Southwest) is located in San Francisco and serves Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Marshall Islands, Republic of Palau, and 148 Tribes.