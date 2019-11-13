News Releases from Region 07

EPA Announces Availability of $1.2 Million in Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreements

Contact Information: LaTonya Sanders (sanders.latonya@epa.gov) 913-551-7555

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 13, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the availability of $1.2 million for Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving (EJCPS) Cooperative Agreements. These funds will be distributed to 10 community-based organizations that work to address environmental justice issues nationwide. Each recipient will receive up to $120,000 for two-year projects that create self-sustaining, community-based partnerships that will continue to improve local environments in the future.

The EJCPS Cooperative Agreements provide funding to support community-based organizations in their efforts to collaborate and partner with local stakeholder groups (e.g., local businesses and industry, local government, medical service providers, and academia), as they develop and implement community-driven solutions that address environmental and/or public health issues for underserved communities.

Eligible projects must demonstrate use of the EJCPS Model to support their collaborative efforts during the project period. Applying organizations should have a direct connection to the underserved community impacted by the environmental harms and risks detailed in the workplan.

Proposals are due on Feb. 7, 2020. The Request for Applications is posted online.

Environmental Justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin or income in the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

For more information:

​# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7