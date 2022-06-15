EPA Announces Available Funding for Clean School Buses

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Delivers on Promises to Protect Communities, Children

June 15, 2022

Contact Information EPA Region 3 Press Office ( R3press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA (June 15, 2022) – To replace the nation’s fleet of school buses with clean, American-made, zero-emission buses, the U.S. EPA is currently accepting applications from school districts as part of a $500 million funding effort under the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“This new funding can make a big difference in communities in our region, especially in school districts facing environmental justice challenges,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “We encourage every school district to apply for these funds. These new zero emission busses will help improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, require less maintenance and will impact our communities’ overall health, safety and quality of life.”

This is only the first round of funding from the BIL, where an unprecedented $5 billion is being invested over the next five years.

The Philadelphia School District has already replaced two diesel school buses to cleaner electric school buses through the 2020 Diesel Emission Reduction Act Clean School Bus Rebate funding.

Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health problems that hurt our communities and cause students to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. New, zero-emission and low-emission buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but produce cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities that the buses drive through each day.

These zero-emission buses cost less to operate, and the electricity stored in zero-emission school buses can transmit energy back to the power grid to meet extra energy demand or provide energy to communities during power outages.

EPA will prioritize applications that will replace buses serving high-need local education agencies, Tribal Schools, and rural areas, and it supports President Biden’s Justice40 initiative to direct at least 40% of the benefits of certain government investments to underserved communities.

Applications are being accepted until August 19, 2022. Questions about applying may be directed to CleanSchoolBus@epa.gov.

To learn more about the rebate programs, applicant eligibility, selection process, and informational webinar dates, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus