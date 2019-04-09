News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Announces Environmental Compliance Website for the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Sector

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON - Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a new compliance assistance resource for owners and operators of crude oil and natural gas extraction operations. This new Environmental Compliance Information for Energy Extraction Portal provides easily accessible information to help companies comply with federal and state environmental regulations.”



Many small and medium-sized oil and natural gas owners and operators want to comply with environmental requirements but don’t have the expertise to fully understand them,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine. “The portal has put much of the information they need in one place to help them comply.”



The portal was developed in collaboration with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), the State Review of Oil and Natural Gas Environmental Regulations (STRONGER), and the EPA. Funding is provided through the EPA Compliance Assistance Centers (CAC) program. The portal serves as a “first stop shop” for information on federal and state environmental regulations that affect the exploration and development, extraction, production and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Compliance information is organized by statute and technical topics (e.g., well production, processing). In addition, the portal provides information on engaging in oil and natural gas extraction activities in Indian Country.



To view the portal, please visit the EPA CAC program website or directly access the Environmental Compliance Information for Energy Extraction Portal at www.eciee.org.



