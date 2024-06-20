EPA Announces Grant Award of Over $6.1 million for Clean School Buses for Fort Worth ISD as Part of the Investing in America Agenda

June 20, 2024

DALLAS, TEXAS (June 20, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Fort Worth Independent School District is receiving $6,167,108 through EPA’s first Clean School Bus Grant Competition. The significant award, which is made possible through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help the school district purchase 15 clean school buses.

EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance joined Rep. Marc Veasey, Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey, district leaders, and community members in Fort Worth, TX, today to celebrate the award and highlight how the program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health.

“Today’s $6 million grant delivers a tremendous investment in environmental justice and clean energy by replacing older diesel engines, which disproportionately expose communities of color to harmful pollution, with clean school buses,” said Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, fewer children will face asthma risks linked to air pollution as EPA continues to work every single day to create cleaner and healthier communities.”

“This investment will work towards making our air cleaner and better our children's futures here in Fort Worth," said Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33). "In 2021, I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this accomplishment possible by ensuring our communities have the tools for zero-emissions electric buses."

"We are thrilled that Fort Worth ISD has been awarded a grant to invest in electric school buses for our district,” said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey. “Fort Worth ISD is proud to be among the school districts in Texas to receive a grant for electric buses. These electric buses will provide our students with a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient mode of transportation, enhancing their daily school commute. By integrating electric buses into our fleet, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also directly benefiting our students' health and well-being. We look forward to seeing the environmental and cost-saving benefits that Fort Worth ISD will experience with these electric-powered school buses.”

In January 2024, the EPA announced Fort Worth ISD’s selection among the Notice of Funding Opportunity’s top tier Texas applicants to receive this historic investment in their community.

Under the program’s multiple grant and rebate funding opportunities to date, the EPA has awarded almost $3 billion to fund approximately 8,500 school bus replacements at over 1,000 schools. By accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles, these awards will improve air quality for children and their families and advance environmental justice, all while boosting the economy and creating good-paying jobs.

The Clean School Bus Program is having far-reaching effects across school districts and their surrounding communities. Air pollution from older diesel engines is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and can cause them to miss school. Phasing out these older diesel engines, which disproportionately affect communities of color and Tribal communities, ensures cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The program delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.Throughout the selection process, EPA prioritized high-needs school districts, including school districts with more than 20% of students in poverty, rural school districts, Tribal school districts and districts in underserved and overburdened communities.

The EPA Clean School Bus Program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion of funding to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses. The Clean School Bus Program funds electric buses, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, which produce lower tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.

