EPA Announces July 19 Community Meeting to Discuss Results of Ethylene Oxide Air Monitoring Study in Verona, Missouri

July 11, 2023

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 11, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will hold a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting at Verona High School on Wednesday, July 19. Representatives from EPA and Missouri state agencies will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions regarding the results of the ethylene oxide air monitoring study conducted in Verona.

““We remain committed to keeping the city of Verona well-informed about issues affecting their community’s health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “EPA and our partners will be available to share information and answer questions in Verona on July 19.”

The availability session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the community meeting and presentation at 7 p.m. After the presentation, EPA will facilitate a question-and-answer session with the attending agencies until 9:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide results from the ethylene oxide air monitoring study performed in Verona, and will also include a discussion of recent activities related to the BCP Ingredients Inc. facility in Verona.

This meeting takes place following a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting in October 2022, where EPA provided an update on air pollution and groundwater contamination in Verona. EPA held additional meetings with the city of Verona in 2021 and 2019 to inform the general public about health risks associated with ethylene oxide emissions, and to provide an update on the groundwater investigation at the Syntex Facility Superfund Site.

The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Public Availability Session: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

(Break from 6:30 to 7 p.m.)



Community Meeting: 7 to 9:30 p.m.



Both sessions will be held at:

Verona R-7 High School Gymnasium

101 E. Ella Street

Verona, Missouri

EPA is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. For reasonable accommodations at the Public Availability Session and Community Meeting, please contact Euleashia Embry at: embry.euleashia@epa.gov.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7