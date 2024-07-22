EPA Announces More Than $129 million to Michigan for Community-Driven Solutions to Cut Climate Pollution

Funded by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, EPA announces selected applications through competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program to tackle climate change, improve air quality, and advance environmental justice

July 22, 2024

Today, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the State of Michigan is set to receive a $129,104,391 Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

Michigan will use its Climate Pollution Reduction Grant for a project led by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to provide incentives and technical assistance to local and Tribal governments to accelerate the siting, zoning, and permitting of renewable energy. This will help spur the adoption of renewable energy at the scale and pace needed to reach Michigan's goal of 60 percent renewable energy by 2030.

“President Biden believes in the power of community-driven solutions to fight climate change, protect public health, and grow our economy. Thanks to his leadership, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will deliver unprecedented resources to states, local governments, and Tribes to fund the solutions that work best in their communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is delivering unprecedented funding and resources to help Michigan fight climate change, safeguard public health and grow its economy,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA congratulates Gov. Whitmer for her leadership and innovative plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by accelerating the development of renewable energy projects in communities across the State of Michigan to build a greener, cleaner, healthier future for all Michigan residents.”

“Michigan is committed to leading the future of clean energy so we can drive down utility costs for families, create good-paying jobs, and grow our advanced manufacturing economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Thanks to our congressional delegation and the Biden-Harris administration’s investment in Michigan, we are ready to launch the Renewables Ready Communities Program to meet our renewable energy and MI Healthy Climate Plan goals. Together, we can install more solar panels and wind turbines using well-paid American workers. We can make clean, reliable energy right here in America while lowering costs and keeping our natural resources safe for future generations. Together, let’s keep leading the future of clean energy manufacturing and move towards our goal of 100% clean energy by 2040. Let’s get it done.”

“If we want to address the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition, we must fund critical investments that will make a difference in our communities. That’s what we are doing with this investment,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell. “With this funding, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will use community driven solutions to further tackle the climate crisis by accelerating renewable energy projects across our state. I am grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership and look forward to our continued work towards our clean energy goals and the future, both here in Michigan and beyond.”

“I’m proud to have helped pass new laws to invest in our clean energy future and create good-paying, union jobs in mid-Michigan. This new funding will ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect the environment and bring clean energy manufacturing jobs back to Michigan,” said Rep. Dan Kildee.

“My residents are suffering the effects of the climate crisis, and we must act with urgency to invest in climate resilience and combat the extreme heat and flooding in Southeast Michigan. Our district also has some of the highest asthma rates in the nation, and reducing pollution and improving our air quality is critical. I am grateful that the EPA is making this important investment to advance environmental justice here in Michigan,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“Investments like this one not only help us address climate change — they also create jobs for our workers, drive economic growth and strengthen our energy security. This grant is a huge deal for our state and will keep Michigan on track to reach our renewable energy goals,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

“Lake Michigan is our crown jewel — and west Michiganders are serious about protecting it. This Climate Pollution Reduction Grant totaling over $129 million will bring us closer to a future unburdened by the detrimental impacts of climate change. We are thrilled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investing in preserving our Great Lake for generations to come,” said Rep. Hillary Scholten.

“I am pleased to see that Michigan is getting the recognition, protection, and investment we deserve to fight pollution and climate change. This money will go a long way in making sure that historically underserved communities, such as Southwest Detroit in my district, receive the help they deserve after decades of environmental injustice. As we continue confronting pollution and climate change, measures like this will make all the difference as we build a better future for our children,” said Rep. Shri Thanedar.

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grants competition that was designed to be fair and impartial. The Agency reviewed nearly 300 applications that were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

Together, these selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes’ energy use each year for over 25 years.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories later this summer.

State, Tribal, and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience, and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation in new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Many of the proposed projects contained in the selected applications announced today, as well as the $250 million in planning grant funding that EPA is providing under the CPRG program for development of Climate Action Plans by state, local, and Tribal governments across the country, will complement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic federal actions and national climate strategies across sectors. Those include: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the Administration’s efforts to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and make zero emissions construction common practice by 2030, the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, the U.S. Buildings Decarbonization Blueprint, the Administration’s climate-smart agriculture efforts and Nature Based Solutions Roadmap, the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the National Climate Resilience Framework, and more.

