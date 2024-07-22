EPA Announces More Than $430 Million to Illinois for Community-Driven Solutions to Cut Climate Pollution

Funded by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, EPA announces selected applications through competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program to tackle climate change, improve air quality, and advance environmental justice

July 22, 2024

Today, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of the State of Illinois to receive a $430,251,378 Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

Illinois will use its Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to fund measures, led by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, focused on decarbonization, freight electrification, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy. The grant will support the State of Illinois’s commitment to achieve 100% carbon-free power by 2045.

“President Biden believes in the power of community-driven solutions to fight climate change, protect public health, and grow our economy. Thanks to his leadership, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will deliver unprecedented resources to states, local governments, and Tribes to fund the solutions that work best in their communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is delivering unprecedented funding and resources to help Illinois fight climate change, safeguard public health and grow its economy,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA congratulates Gov. Pritzker for his leadership and innovative plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions from multiple sectors including industry, energy production, transportation and agriculture to build a greener, cleaner, healthier future for all Illinois residents.”

“When I signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, I did it knowing that there we could not move into a clean energy future without ensuring that no one was left behind—and with this grant award, the Biden-Harris administration have made it clear that their priorities are the same,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This grant will fund clean buildings, agriculture, and transport, and further position Illinois as the hub for smart, clean development that we have strived to become.”

“All Illinoisans deserve safe air to breathe and clean water to drink. This grant will make this a reality for our communities that have long been overburdened by industrial pollution and will contribute to a healthier planet,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “These significant resources that EPA has allocated to our state thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act will support IEPA’s efforts to address the climate crisis. The funds will help protect the planet for the next generation by investing in climate-smart agriculture and decarbonization, reduce air pollution, and reach 100% carbon-free power by 2045.”

“To continue making critical progress to help protect every American’s right to breathe safe air, drink clean water as well as live, work and play on uncontaminated land, we need to make significant investments in community-driven solutions,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said. “Today’s substantial EPA investment—made possible by President Biden’s historic Justice40 initiative—into Illinois will help bring us closer to achieving the goal of securing true environmental justice for Illinoisans, no matter their zip code. As a co-founder of the Senate’s Environmental Justice Caucus, I’ll keep pushing more of the long-overdue resources needed to help promote health equity, advance clean energy solutions, secure cleaner drinking water and tackle legacy pollution in communities that have borne the heaviest burdens of environmental contamination for far too long.”

"Thanks to President Biden's landmark climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will receive over $400 million in grant money from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky. "This investment is a critical step in the fight against climate change and will help Illinois reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, address childhood asthma and improve public health. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to support common sense measures that protect the right of all, especially our children, to a safe and habitable climate."

“This major grant from the EPA will go a long way to helping Illinois communities reduce air pollution and build energy infrastructure that is more efficient and resilient,” said Rep. Bill Foster. “Protecting our environment for future generations is crucial, and I’m proud that Illinois will receive over $430 million to strengthen and accelerate that work."

"My neighbors in Central and Northwestern Illinois deserve clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and a climate that is sustainable for the future. That is why I'm thrilled to see millions of tax dollars coming back home to Illinois to help reduce pollution, protect public lands, and create jobs through a transition to clean energy. We must continue to work together to create an environment that future generations of young people can live and thrive in and that is exactly what this important funding will do,” said Rep. Mike Quigley.



"I am thrilled that Illinois will receive over $430 million to combat climate pollution and support the state's goal to be carbon-free by 2045," said Rep. Robin Kelly. "I am especially grateful for President Biden's initiative to ensure 40% of investments goes toward historically neglected communities to advance environmental justice. A clean energy future should leave no one behind, and these community-driven solutions funded by the EPA will spur economic growth for everyone."

“Illinois has shown an unwavering commitment to achieving carbon-free power by 2045 and ensuring Illinoisans have access to a clean and healthy environment,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. “I am thrilled to join the EPA and leaders from our state in announcing that Illinois will receive more than $430 million from the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants to continue this crucial work. These grants will not only allow us to take strategic action to curb the climate crisis, but also to create jobs and spur economic growth across the state.”

“Climate change remains the existential threat to our species, and reducing carbon emissions is key to fighting back against this crisis. I’m proud to see this federal funding come to Illinois to help our state achieve its goal of 100% carbon-free power by 2045,” said Rep. Sean Casten.

“The EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants will implement community-driven solutions to help improve air quality for the people I represent. This investment is a crucial step to tackling the climate crisis and reducing pollution that disproportionately affects Latino, Black and working-class neighborhoods,” said Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García. “Reports have found that the Chicago metro area, and in particular Cook County’s air quality, is one of the worst in the nation. Improving air quality is a matter of racial and environmental justice. I look forward to working with EPA, hand-in-hand with community organizations, to achieve a healthier environment for my constituents.”

“State, local, and tribal leaders right here in Illinois are driving the innovation and technology that will end our climate crisis,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood. “Our community is developing the bold plans that will protect public health, reduce air pollution, and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and economy we need for a clean energy future. This federal funding is critically important to supporting that leadership, and I’m proud to bring it home.”

"It’s on all of us to work together to protect our planet for future generations,” said Rep. Nikki Budzinski. “I'm thrilled that the Illinois EPA is set to receive more than $430 million in federal funding for community-based solutions to our climate challenges that reduce harmful air pollution. This historic investment will make our communities healthier, grow our economy and create good-paying jobs. I’m proud to be working to build a sustainable future for Central and Southern Illinoisans.”

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grants competition that was designed to be fair and impartial. The Agency reviewed nearly 300 applications that were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

Together, these selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes’ energy use each year for over 25 years.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories later this summer.

State, Tribal, and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience, and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation in new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Many of the proposed projects contained in the selected applications announced today, as well as the $250 million in planning grant funding that EPA is providing under the CPRG program for development of Climate Action Plans by state, local, and Tribal governments across the country, will complement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic federal actions and national climate strategies across sectors. Those include: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the Administration’s efforts to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and make zero emissions construction common practice by 2030, the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, the U.S. Buildings Decarbonization Blueprint, the Administration’s climate-smart agriculture efforts and Nature Based Solutions Roadmap, the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the National Climate Resilience Framework, and more.

