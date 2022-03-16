EPA Announces Most Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Plants of 2021 in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin

March 16, 2022

CHICAGO (March 16, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that 93 U.S. manufacturing plants nationwide earned the agency’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2021, including plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. ENERGY STAR certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries. Together, they prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

"As these companies demonstrate, improving energy efficiency serves to confront climate change while strengthening our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Manufacturing plants that reduce energy consumption as part of the transition to a zero-emissions future save money and create the resiliency needed for the long-term health of their operations, our economy, and our planet.”

Thanks to their superior energy performance over a single year, these plants avoided nearly 90 trillion Btus of energy consumption and prevented emissions equal to the annual energy use of nearly 650,000 American homes. Since the first plants were certified in 2006, ENERGY STAR certified plants have cumulatively saved manufacturers more than $7 billion on energy bills when compared to average-performing facilities.

Energy efficiency cuts energy waste and is an essential action for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for both the United States’ Long-Term Strategy and the sustainability of the manufacturing sector.

Illinois:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Robinson (petroleum refining)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

General Motors Company, Roanoke (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

PepsiCo, Indianapolis Gatorade Hotfill Facility (juice production)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Michigan:

AbbVie, Wyandotte (pharmaceutical)

General Motors Company, Flint (automobile assembly)*

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flint Hills Resources, Pine Bend (petroleum refining)

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Saint Paul Park (petroleum refining)

Ohio:

Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Airport, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Eastpointe, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Anna (automobile engine)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Russells Point (automobile transmission)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Canton (petroleum refining)

Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 230 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: ENERGY STAR plant certification. For a list of all certified plants, see: ENERGY STAR Certified Building and Plant Locator. To learn more about how EPA and industry work together, see: Industrial Energy Management.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about the impacts of ENERGY STAR can be found at: ENERGY STAR Impacts.