EPA Announces Most Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Plants of 2022

February 28, 2023

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that 86 U.S. manufacturing plants earned the agency’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2022, a designation reserved for manufacturing plants in the top 25% of energy efficiency in their sector. Together, these plants saved over 105 trillion British thermal units (Btus) of energy and prevented more than 6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the emissions from the electricity use of more than 1.1 million American homes.

“Industrial leadership in energy efficiency is critical to achieving our nation’s climate goals,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The savings from ENERGY STAR certified plants demonstrate how energy efficiency is both helping our manufacturing sector reduce costs and propelling America’s transition to a clean energy future.”

The industrial sector accounts for 30% of U.S. greenhouse emissions, primarily from energy use in manufacturing plants. ENERGY STAR certified plants have reduced their energy consumption through a variety of energy efficiency projects and management practices. For example:

Primient’s Loudon, Tenn., and Lafayette, Ind., wet corn mills reduced their CO2e emissions by installing and optimizing combined heat and power systems.

Ash Grove's Seattle, Wash., cement plant automated the support equipment in their grinding mills to cease operation when the mills do.

Astra Zeneca’s Newark, Del., pharmaceutical plant installed a heat recovery system that reduced natural gas usage by approximately 20% and a heat exchanger that provides free chilled water during winter months.

General Motors’ Fort Wayne, Ind., auto assembly plant recovered waste heat from the engine jackets and exhausts ducts of its landfill gas cogeneration units, reducing the plant’s winter natural gas consumption. Additionally, the company’s Flint, Mich., assembly plant updated more than 90% of its lighting, installed light emitting diodes (LEDs) with motion sensors to decrease light levels after a period of inactivity, and continued to focus on reducing energy during non-production periods.

Nissan North America’s Canton, Miss., vehicle assembly plant formed a team to track compressed air leaks, leading to an annual reduction of approximately 1,700 cubic feet per minute of compressed air. The company’s Decherd, Tenn., powertrain assembly plant created scorecards to benchmark the shutdown performance of facilities, assigned countermeasures to shops not meeting targets, and provided recognition to top performers.

Titan America’s Troutville, Va., and Medley, Fla., cement plants have completely converted production to Portland Limestone (Type IL) cement, with up to 15% less embodied carbon than standard Portland Cement. Since 2015 the two plants also have achieved a 12% reduction in electricity use and an 18% reduction in CO2, respectively, from improved energy management.

Cemex’s Miami, Fla., cement plant increased its energy performance in 2022 by modifying a finish mill, optimizing the ball charge on the largest mill, and identifying and correcting potential energy losses while also increasing the production of Portland Limestone (Type IL) cement.

Manufacturing plants use EPA’s ENERGY STAR energy performance indicators or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index scoring system to assess their energy performance. Plants that score a 75 out of 100 or higher — indicating that they are more energy efficient than 75% of similar facilities nationwide — are eligible to earn ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement and steel to glass and commercial bakeries.

All ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in 2022:

Alabama:

Georgia-Pacific, Brewton (integrated paper mill)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Lincoln (automobile engine)

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co (commercial bread and roll baking)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

Drake Cement, LLC, Paulden (cement manufacturing)

Holsum Bakery of Tolleson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Mesa Organic Baking Co. (commercial bread and roll baking)

Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)

Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Co of Batesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

California:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Madera (container glass manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Escondido (commercial bread and roll baking)

J.R. Simplot Company, Helm (nitrogenous fertilizer)

Colorado:

GCC, Pueblo (cement manufacturing)

Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, Wheat Ridge (container glass manufacturing)

Delaware:

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Newark (pharmaceutical)

Florida:

CEMEX USA, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America, Medley (cement manufacturing)

Georgia:

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Tallapoosa (automobile transmission)

Illinois:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Robinson (petroleum refining)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

General Motors Company, Roanoke (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

New Horizons, Fremont (commercial bread and roll baking)

Primient, Lafayette (corn refining)

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)

Iowa Fertilizer Company, LLC, Wever (nitrogenous fertilizer)

Kentucky:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)

Louisiana:

Flowers Baking Co of New Orleans (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Garyville (petroleum refining)

Maine:

Lepage Bakeries Park Street, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Michigan:

AbbVie, Wyandotte (pharmaceutical)

General Motors Company, Flint (automobile assembly)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Detroit (petroleum refining)

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flint Hills Resources, Pine Bend (petroleum refining)

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Saint Paul Park (petroleum refining)

Mississippi:

Nissan North America, Canton (automobile assembly)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)

Nebraska:

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, Beatrice (nitrogenous fertilizer)

New Jersey:

AbbVie, Branchburg (pharmaceutical)

Nevada:

Flowers Baking Co of Henderson (commercial bread and roll baking)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)

Ohio:

AstraZeneca, West Chester (pharmaceutical)

Bimbo QSR Ohio, Airport, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo QSR Ohio, Eastpointe, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Russells Point (automobile transmission)

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Anna (automobile engine)

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Canton (petroleum refining)

Oklahoma:

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, Enid (nitrogenous fertilizer)

Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread, Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Sayre (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Puerto Rico:

Merck & Co., Inc., Las Piedras (pharmaceutical)

South Carolina:

Argos USA, Harleyville (cement manufacturing)

South Dakota:

GCC, Rapid City (cement manufacturing)

Tennessee:

Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)

Crown Bakeries, Nashville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Crown Bakeries, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Nissan North America, Decherd (automobile engine)

Primient, Loudon (corn refining)

Texas:

AbbVie, Waco (pharmaceutical)

Barcel USA, Coppell (cookie & cracker baking)

ExxonMobil Product Solutions, Beaumont (petroleum refining)

Flowers Baking Co of El Paso (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co of Houston (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co of Tyler (commercial bread and roll baking)

Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)

Virginia:

Lynchburg Organic Baking Co. (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co of Norfolk (commercial bread and roll baking)

Titan America, Troutville (cement manufacturing)

Washington:

Ash Grove Cement, Seattle (cement manufacturing)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Anacortes (petroleum refining)

Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

Wyoming:

J.R. Simplot Company, Rock Springs (nitrogenous fertilizer)

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors. More than 250 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: ENERGY STAR plant certification. For a list of all certified plants, see: ENERGY STAR Certified Building and Plant Locator. To learn more about how EPA and industry work together, see: Industrial Energy Management.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.