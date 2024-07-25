EPA Announces Nearly $20 Million in Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grants for Tribes in the Midwest

EPA announces initial selections from $2 billion Inflation Reduction Act program - the largest single environmental justice investment in history – delivered by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $19,760,488 in funding for Midwest Tribal Energy Resources Association Inc. to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental and climate justice challenges through projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity. Made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Community Change Grants Program is the single largest investment in environmental and climate justice in history. The funding announcement today is the first of nearly $2 billion from the program that was designed based on community input to award grants on a rolling basis.

MTERA and other selected applications are the first to come under the Community Change Grants Program’s rolling application process. Informed by robust stakeholder engagement and community feedback, the innovative rolling application process will ensure that applicants have ample time to prepare and take advantage of this historic resource. The Community Change Grants Program notice of funding opportunity, administered through EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, is still accepting applications through November 21. EPA will continue to review applications and announce selections on a rolling basis.

“Our ability to deliver tangible results for communities depends on listening to them and developing innovative solutions through inclusive stakeholder engagement,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today, thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, EPA has selected the first cohort of community partnerships to solve emerging and longstanding environmental and climate justice challenges.”

“Engaging communities on the front lines of climate and environmental issues is a cornerstone of EPA’s commitment to Environmental Justice,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “These communities have been overburdened for too long and that divide is only growing as climate change worsens. These grants are an opportunity to work together and address core environmental issues for our EJ communities.”

MTERA and Grid Alternatives will work with 35 federally recognized Tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin to support energy efficiency and weatherization upgrades in homes to improve indoor air quality and lower energy costs. They will invest in leadership development training for “Tribal energy champions” to build their Tribes’ capacity to access additional funding sources and implement projects to strengthen climate resilience and reduce pollution.

“Tribal communities are the original stewards of this land, who better to lead environmental innovation? This money will help Tribes in Minnesota build on their track record of innovation and their commitment to caring for our environment through helping people achieve better indoor air quality in their homes, lower energy costs, and training on how to build a healthier, more resilient community,” said Senator Tina Smith.

“Michigan’s native tribes deserve equitable access to resources that will ensure their communities thrive. I am so pleased the Midwest Tribal Energy Resources Association, which includes tribes from Michigan, are among the recipients of a Community Change Grant through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Rep. Hillary Scholten. “This grant will help tribes combat the effects of climate change with support for energy efficiency and weatherization upgrades, cutting costs and keeping money in our communities. Our tribes will be more equipped with the tools they need to forge a more climate conscious tomorrow.”

"We have long recognized that building Tribal staffing capacity is crucial for successful Tribal energy development,” said MTERA Chairman Daniel Wiggins Jr. “However, most grants focus solely on infrastructure deployment. This grant from the EPA is truly transformative, allowing us to invest in Tribal capacity development while simultaneously unlocking new energy efficiency projects for our Tribal communities. We are deeply grateful for the EPA's support in empowering Tribes.”

The Inflation Reduction Act provides $3 billion to EPA to award grants that help disadvantaged communities and offer technical assistance. With these grants, EPA is delivering on this mission.

The Community Change Grants also deliver on President Biden’s commitment to advance equity and justice throughout the United States through his Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Track I of the program, Community-Driven Investments for Change, is expected to award approximately $1.96 billion for 150 projects for $10-20 million each.

Track II, Meaningful Engagement for Equitable Governance, is expected to award approximately $40 million for 20 projects for $1-3 million each. Track II applicants who will facilitate individual and community participation in governmental decision-making processes are:

See the full listing of the initial 21 organizations receiving a CCGP grant and learn more about CCGP.

The Community Change Grants Program is still accepting applications through November 21, so EPA encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as they completely meet the NOFO requirements. EPA will be making additional selections on a rolling basis for the remainder of 2024. EPA also encourages interested applicants to apply for technical assistance as soon as possible, as the last day to request new technical assistance is August 16, 2024.

Read the Community Change Grants NOFO here: https://www.epa.gov/inflation-reduction-act/inflation-reduction-act-community-change-grants-program.

