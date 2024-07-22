EPA announces nearly $200 million to cut climate pollution and advance environmental justice in Oregon

July 22, 2024

SEATTLE – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the general competition selection of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to receive a $197,181,796 Climate Pollution Reduction Grant. Oregon is among 25 selected applications to receive $4.3 billion in funding to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

Oregon’s Climate Equity and Resilience Through Action grant will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from multiple sectors through programs such as a) heavy-duty and light-duty electric vehicles and charging rebates, b) incentives for building decarbonization and smart development, c) programs to reduce food waste, and d) programs to reduce methane from landfills. Together these activities align with the state’s goals of creating sustainable and transformative approaches to tackling the climate crisis.

“Every community is feeling the impacts of climate change, from heat waves and drought conditions to increased wildfire smoke and severe winter storms. We must act collaboratively to reduce carbon emissions and to address the adverse impacts on people’s health and our economic prosperity,” said EPA Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “Through the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, EPA is partnering with states and local communities to make the largest investments ever in green buildings, clean energy transportation, and climate justice, and the Pacific Northwest continues to lead the way.”

“Reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is a critical strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek. “When I was Speaker of the House, I fought for ambitious GHG reduction goals. This investment is not only an affirmation of Oregon’s collective efforts to combat climate change, but a significant downpayment on our ability to meet our reduction goals with a statewide approach. I want to thank Oregon’s congressional delegation for their partnership in making this key investment happen.”

“As climate chaos intensifies, we must act boldly and quickly to transition to clean and renewable energies,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “This major federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will give Oregon more tools in the toolbox to meet the state’s climate goals. This includes reducing harmful emissions in our transportation, construction, and other sectors that will lead to better health for our communities and less pollution in our environment.”

“It’s as clear as Crater Lake that clean, renewable energy and smart decarbonization strategies are vital ingredients for a healthy, prosperous country,” said Senator Ron Wyden. “These shrewd federal investments will move the country forward technologically while bolstering local economies and improving environmental and human health.”

“After advocating for this funding alongside my Oregon colleagues, I am proud to announce that the State of Oregon will be receiving $197 million from the EPA to help reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in our communities,” said Congresswoman Andrea Salinas. “Climate change poses an existential threat to our health, safety, and way of life here in Oregon – from growers who are dealing with worsening wildfires and extreme weather, to Tribal communities whose access to salmon and other traditional foods is under threat. This grant will ensure that we continue to make progress in the fight against climate change and deliver a cleaner, greener future for our children and grandchildren.”

“Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act with the recognition that we must invest to fight the climate crisis,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “I’m grateful to have helped Oregon secure this significant funding to reduce carbon pollution and help the transition to clean energy. This innovative work is important to all Oregonians and Americans, but especially meaningful for the underserved communities that have borne the greatest burden of pollution. The time to act on climate is now, and this funding will make action possible.”

“Tackling the climate crisis is a team effort, and we need bold investments that put our communities first,” said Representative Val Hoyle. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, $197 million is headed to Oregon to help us reach our carbon emissions targets, bringing us a step closer to cleaner air and a healthier climate.”

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grant competition, reviewing nearly 300 applications to ensure the competition was fair and impartial. Applications were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples and blueprints that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

These selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. Together, these grants are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 148 million metric tons by 2030 and by 971 million metric tons by 2050, based on estimates provided by the selected applicants.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories in the coming weeks.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation by supporting new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

