EPA announces oil cleanup to begin at the Cline Avenue Ditch Site in Gary, Indiana

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov) 312-965-8901

CHICAGO (March 25, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be on-site starting next week to oversee a cleanup at the Cline Avenue Ditch near the northeast corner of the intersection of Gary Avenue and Cline Avenue (Indiana Route 912/US 12) in Gary. EPA expects that work to install a culvert along Cline Avenue to stop oil discharge into the Cline Avenue ditch will be completed by the fall.

From March 29 to July 5, 2021, road closures – including a portion of the north bound access road from Gary Avenue to Cline Avenue in Gary – will be in effect.

Oil sheens have been periodically observed in the water in the ditch. Water from the ditch currently flows into an underground pipe that discharges into the river. EPA is requiring the potentially responsible party, Glenn Springs Holdings Inc., to:

install and maintain a water bypass system.

remove and dispose of oily water and sediment off-site.

install waterproof piping.

restore the work area with a small swale to collect and direct surface water runoff into the new pipe.

The site is in a heavily industrialized area bordered by a rail line and airport property to the north and east, Gary Avenue to the south and Cline Avenue to the west.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/in/cline-avenue-ditch-site.

