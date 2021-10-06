EPA announces over $6M to the Indian Health Service to improve access to drinking water in Tununak

October 6, 2021

Contact Information 206-245-7452 Bill Dunbar ( dunbar.bill@epa.gov

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $15.8 million in water infrastructure funding for projects that will improve access to safe drinking water for the Alaska Native Village of Tununak. This funding, which will be placed into an interagency agreement between EPA and the Indian Health Service, will be used to boost public health protections by improving access to safe water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

“While most people have access to reliable and safe water, some communities lack this basic necessity—even today,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “With this grant funding, EPA will help build drinking water systems to improve water access and water quality for the residents of Tununak.”

EPA is awarding this grant funding to the Indian Health Service, which will provide over $6.4 to support the Alaskan Native Village of Tununak. The effort will improve water access and support the creation of a new public water system to benefit the community.

Background

This project is funded under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act’s Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Tribal Grant Program. Under this program, and through an interagency agreement with the Indian Health Service, EPA is awarding a total of $24 million in critical infrastructure needs for Tribal communities. EPA previously awarded $9 million to the Alaskan Native Villages of Tuluksak and Stebbins in April 2021.

Visit the Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Tribal Grant Program website for more information.