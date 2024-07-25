EPA Announces Partnership with City of North Chicago to Accelerate Replacement of Local Lead Water Pipes and Protect Public Health Through Investing in America Agenda

Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Chicago is joining communities across the country who are accelerating replacement of lead service lines

July 25, 2024

CHICAGO (July 25, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing a collaboration with the city of North Chicago, Illinois, to help identify drinking water lead pipes, accelerate their replacement and protect public health. The city of North Chicago is participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, a program funded entirely by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help move the nation towards achieving 100% lead service line replacement. The Get the Lead Out Initiative will provide technical assistance to approximately 200 communities nationwide.

Lead in drinking water can cause serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. To protect children and families, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a historic $15 billion to replace lead pipes and deliver clean water. However, many underserved communities lack the resources to plan for lead pipe replacement and access federal investments. The technical assistance provided through the Get the Lead Out Initiative will help ensure that no community is left behind in the opportunity to replace lead pipes.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving historic levels of funding to replace lead service lines in communities like North Chicago across the country,” said Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA is using every tool available, including regulation, funding, and this technical assistance initiative, to get the lead out of the nation’s drinking water once and for all.”

Under the Get the Lead Out Initiative, EPA will support the city of North Chicago with some critical first steps to lead pipe replacement including identifying lead pipes and educating the public about lead pipes. As a result of these efforts, the city of North Chicago will move quickly towards President Biden’s goal of 100% lead-free pipes.

Under the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, all public water utilities are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024, or sooner if required by the state agency. Communities wishing to receive assistance with lead service line replacement can request assistance by completing the WaterTA request form on EPA’s WaterTA website.

Background:

Signed in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic $50 billion investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, dedicating more than $15 billion to replacing lead service lines. EPA is committed to ensuring every community, particularly underserved and disadvantaged communities, can access its fair share of this unprecedented investment through a robust portfolio of water technical assistance programs, such as the Get the Lead Out initiative.

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government effort to tackle lead exposure, EPA will help communities remove the barriers to lead pipe removal. Working collaboratively, EPA is advancing the President’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure that disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution are protected. Lead exposure disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income families.

EPA is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for community and state support through peer exchange and learning. Through the Get the Lead Out initiative, EPA will develop tools and case studies to share information and best practices between the agency, state and Tribal programs, water system managers, and community leaders.