EPA Announces Proposal to Improve Public Awareness of Drinking Water Quality

March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would strengthen the Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Rule making annual drinking water quality reports with important public health information more accessible to residents and businesses across the country. A Consumer Confidence Report, sometimes called an “Annual Drinking Water Quality Report,” summarizes information about the local drinking water for the previous year. EPA’s proposal would support public education by more clearly communicating important information in water quality reports and improving access to the reports.

“It’s crucial that the public has access to the most relevant information about the drinking water coming out of their taps,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “The Consumer Confidence Report is the primary way local water systems communicate with the people they serve, and EPA’s proposed rule would improve the information communities receive, in addition to making it more accessible.”

When finalized, EPA’s proposal would:

Improve the readability, clarity, and of water quality reports

Enhance risk communication

Encourage modern electronic delivery options

Clarify information regarding lead levels and efforts to reduce lead in drinking water

Provide translation for customers with limited English proficiency

Require reports be issued twice a year (for systems that serve 10,000 or more people)

Additionally, EPA’s proposal would require states to submit compliance monitoring data to EPA. While states already collect compliance monitoring data, current EPA regulations limit the data available to the EPA. When final, this action will help EPA identify trends both geographically and demographically, which will improve transparency and accountability, and amplify best practices that maximize direct benefits in communities.

This proposed rule marks a key milestone in revising the Consumer Confidence Report Rule as required by America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA). EPA is seeking comment on this proposal for 45 days. Learn more about EPA’s CCR Rule Revisions and read EPA’s fact sheet that provides more detail on the proposed requirements.