EPA Announces public comment period on revised Dewey-Burdock uranium in-situ recovery underground injection control permits in Edgemont, South Dakota

A public hearing will be held in Hot Springs, South Dakota on October 5th, 2019

Contact Information: Lisa McClain-Vanderpool (mcclain-vanderpool.lisa@epa.gov) 303-312-6077

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is requesting public comment on two Underground Injection Control (UIC) Draft Area Permits and one associated proposed aquifer exemption decision for the Dewey-Burdock uranium in-situ recovery (ISR) site located near Edgemont, South Dakota, under the authority of the Safe Drinking Water Act and UIC program regulations. The Dewey-Burdock site is located in southwestern Custer County and northwestern Fall River County, on the Wyoming/South Dakota border. The public comment period will close on October 10, 2019.

EPA is reissuing the two revised Draft UIC Area Permits to Powertech (USA) Inc., for injection activities related to uranium recovery. One is a UIC Class III Area Permit for injection wells for the ISR of uranium; the second is a UIC Class V Area Permit for deep injection wells that will be used to dispose of ISR process waste fluids into the Minnelusa Formation after treatment to meet radioactive waste and hazardous waste standards. The EPA is also re-proposing an aquifer exemption approval in connection with the Class III Area Permit to exempt the uranium-bearing portions of the Inyan Kara Group aquifers. The EPA requested public comments on these permit actions in March 2017. After reviewing the comments received and modifying the draft actions, EPA is requesting additional public input on these actions. At the close of the public comment period, the EPA will review and consider all comments received during both the 2017 and 2019 public comment periods and during all the public hearings before making its final permit decisions. The EPA will also prepare a written statement that will include specific responses to all the comments received that are relevant to the UIC Class III and V Draft UIC Area Permits. For more information visit: EPA Region 8 UIC Program website: https://www.epa.gov/uic/uic-epa-region-8

How to Comment: Written comments must be submitted online at Regulations.gov under docket number EPA-R08-OW-2019-0512

Comments may also be sent by mail to: Valois Robinson, U.S. EPA Region 8, Mail Code: 8WD-SDU, 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80202-1129

Written comments must be received by midnight Mountain Time on October 10, 2019.

Public Hearing Information: The public may also provide written and/or verbal comments during an EPA public hearing:

Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm at the:

The Mueller Center, 801 S 6th Street, Hot Springs, South Dakota 57747